MOBO Awards 2024: Complete nominations list as Stormzy and Little Sims take the lead

MOBO Awards 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK, on February 7, 2024. The 2024 edition will be the award's 28th installment, which was first held in 1996. The award show was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ahead of its 2024 edition, the British award ceremony has announced its complete list of nominations. Leading said nomination list are artists Stormzy and Little Simz with four nominations each, including the prestigious Album of the Year award.
Other notable artists receiving multiple nominations include Raye, Pink Pantheress, and Central Cee, each earning three nominations. Other than nominations, the award will be held for the first time in Sheffield, having been previously held in cities such as Leeds and Glasgow.
MOBO Awards 2024 nominations list
MOBO Awards 2024's most prominent nominees are Little Simz and Stormzy. Little Simz is best known for her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was released on September 3, 2021. The silver-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Scottish album chart as well as at number 4 on the UK album chart.
Stormzy rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which was released on February 24, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 1 on the UK album chart.
The full nomination list for MOBO Awards 2024 has been revealed, and the nominations are:
MOBO Awards Album of the year
- Where I’m Meant To Be by Ezra Collective
- Beautiful and Brutal Yard by J Hus
- No Thank You by Little Simz
- Real Back in Style by Potter Payper
- My 21st Century Blues by Raye
- This Is What We Mean by Stormzy
Song of the year
- Sprinter by Central Cee & Dave
- Who Told You by J Hus (ft Drake)
- Little Things by Jorja Smith
- Boy’s a Liar Pt 2 by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice
- Escapism by Raye & 070 Shake
- Hide & Seek by Stormzy
Best male act
- Central Cee
- Dave
- D-Block Europe
- J Hus
- Nines
- Stormzy
Best female act
- Flo
- Jorja Smith
- Little Simz
- Mahalia
- PinkPantheress
- Raye
MOBO Awards Best newcomer
- Ama Lou
- AntsLive
- Debbie
- Jayo
- Nippa
- No Guidnce
- Rimzee
- Strandz
- Tamera
- Tunde
Video of the year
- AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)
- Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)
- Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)
- Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)
- Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)
- Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)
Best R&B/soul act
- Bellah
- Jaz Karis
- Mahalia
- Ragz Originale
- Sampha
- Sault
Best hip-hop act
- Avelino
- Clavish
- Digga D
- Enny
- Fredo
- Giggs
- Little Simz
- Loyle Carner
- Nines
- Potter Payper
Best grime act
- Bugzy Malone
- Duppy
- Flowdan
- Manga Saint Hilare
- Novelist
- P Money
Best drill act
- Central Cee
- Headie One
- K-Trap
- Kwengface
- M24
- Russ Millions
- TeeZandos
- Unknown T
Best international act (US)
- Doja Cat
- Drake & 21 Savage
- Travis Scott
- Ice Spice
- Latto
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Nicki Minaj
- Sexyy Red
- SZA
- Victoria Monét
Best performance in a TV show/film
- Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black
- Damson Idris – Snowfall
- Deja J Bowens – Champion
- Idris Elba – Hijack
- India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone
- Lashana Lynch – The Woman King
Best media personality
- Alison Hammond
- Amelia Dimoldenberg
- Henrie Kwushue
- Madame Joyce
- Maya Jama
- Pressed podcast
- Remi Burgz
- ShxtsnGigs
- Specs Gonzalez
- Zeze Millz
Best African music act
- Adekunle Gold
- Asake
- Ayra Starr
- Burna Boy
- Davido
- Libianca
- Rema
- Tyla
- Uncle Waffles
- Wizkid
Best Caribbean music act
- Byron Messia
- Destra
- Kabaka Pyramid
- Popcaan
- Shenseea
- Valiant
Best jazz act
- Blue Lab Beats
- Cktrl
- Ezra Collective
- Masego
- Reuben James
- Yazmin Lacey
Best alternative music act
- Alt Blk Era
- Arlo Parks
- Deijuvhs
- Kid Bookie
- Skindred
- Young Fathers
Best electronic/dance act
- Aluna
- Nia Archives
- PinkPantheress
- Salute
- Shygirl
- Tsha
Best producer
- Info
- Kyle Evans
- M1onTheBeat
- P2J
- Steel Banglez
- TSB
Best gospel act
- Annatoria
- CalledOut Music
- Guvna B
- Limoblaze
- Tofunmi Adorna
- Triple O
MOBO Awards is an award ceremony that was founded by Kanka King and first held in 1996. Since its inception, the award has grown to be one of the most recognized award ceremonies in the music industry, one which celebrates music from hip-hop to grime to UK Drill and African music, among other genres.