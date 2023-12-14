MOBO Awards 2024: Complete nominations list as Stormzy and Little Sims take the lead

MOBO Awards 2024 is scheduled to be held at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, UK, on February 7, 2024. The 2024 edition will be the award's 28th installment, which was first held in 1996. The award show was not held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of its 2024 edition, the British award ceremony has announced its complete list of nominations. Leading said nomination list are artists Stormzy and Little Simz with four nominations each, including the prestigious Album of the Year award.

Other notable artists receiving multiple nominations include Raye, Pink Pantheress, and Central Cee, each earning three nominations. Other than nominations, the award will be held for the first time in Sheffield, having been previously held in cities such as Leeds and Glasgow.

MOBO Awards 2024 nominations list

MOBO Awards 2024's most prominent nominees are Little Simz and Stormzy. Little Simz is best known for her fourth studio album, Sometimes I Might Be Introvert, which was released on September 3, 2021. The silver-certified album peaked at number 3 on the Scottish album chart as well as at number 4 on the UK album chart.

Stormzy rose to prominence with his debut studio album, Gang Signs & Prayer, which was released on February 24, 2017. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 1 on the UK album chart.

The full nomination list for MOBO Awards 2024 has been revealed, and the nominations are:

MOBO Awards Album of the year

Where I’m Meant To Be by Ezra Collective

Beautiful and Brutal Yard by J Hus

No Thank You by Little Simz

Real Back in Style by Potter Payper

My 21st Century Blues by Raye

This Is What We Mean by Stormzy

Song of the year

Sprinter by Central Cee & Dave

Who Told You by J Hus (ft Drake)

Little Things by Jorja Smith

Boy’s a Liar Pt 2 by PinkPantheress & Ice Spice

Escapism by Raye & 070 Shake

Hide & Seek by Stormzy

Best male act

Central Cee

Dave

D-Block Europe

J Hus

Nines

Stormzy

Best female act

Flo

Jorja Smith

Little Simz

Mahalia

PinkPantheress

Raye

MOBO Awards Best newcomer

Ama Lou

AntsLive

Debbie

Jayo

Nippa

No Guidnce

Rimzee

Strandz

Tamera

Tunde

Video of the year

AntsLive – Number One Candidate (dir Tom Emmerson)

Enny – No More Naija Men (dir Otis Dominique)

Jords – Dirt in the Diamond EP1: Mobay ft Tay Iwar / Stay Close ft Kranium (dir Renee Maria Osubu)

Little Simz – Gorilla (dir Dave Meyers)

Stormzy – Mel Made Me Do It (dir Klvdr)

Tion Wayne – Healing (dir Wowa)

Best R&B/soul act

Bellah

Jaz Karis

Mahalia

Ragz Originale

Sampha

Sault

Best hip-hop act

Avelino

Clavish

Digga D

Enny

Fredo

Giggs

Little Simz

Loyle Carner

Nines

Potter Payper

Best grime act

Bugzy Malone

Duppy

Flowdan

Manga Saint Hilare

Novelist

P Money

Best drill act

Central Cee

Headie One

K-Trap

Kwengface

M24

Russ Millions

TeeZandos

Unknown T

Best international act (US)

Doja Cat

Drake & 21 Savage

Travis Scott

Ice Spice

Latto

Lil Uzi Vert

Nicki Minaj

Sexyy Red

SZA

Victoria Monét

Best performance in a TV show/film

Adjani Salmon – Dreaming Whilst Black

Damson Idris – Snowfall

Deja J Bowens – Champion

Idris Elba – Hijack

India Amarteifio – Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

John Boyega – They Cloned Tyrone

Lashana Lynch – The Woman King

Best media personality

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond Amelia Dimoldenberg

Henrie Kwushue

Madame Joyce

Maya Jama

Pressed podcast

Remi Burgz

ShxtsnGigs

Specs Gonzalez

Zeze Millz

Best African music act

Adekunle Gold

Asake

Ayra Starr

Burna Boy

Davido

Libianca

Rema

Tyla

Uncle Waffles

Wizkid

Best Caribbean music act

Byron Messia

Destra

Kabaka Pyramid

Popcaan

Shenseea

Valiant

Best jazz act

Blue Lab Beats

Cktrl

Ezra Collective

Masego

Reuben James

Yazmin Lacey

Best alternative music act

Alt Blk Era

Arlo Parks

Deijuvhs

Kid Bookie

Skindred

Young Fathers

Best electronic/dance act

Aluna

Nia Archives

PinkPantheress

Salute

Shygirl

Tsha

Best producer

Info

Kyle Evans

M1onTheBeat

P2J

Steel Banglez

TSB

Best gospel act

Annatoria

CalledOut Music

Guvna B

Limoblaze

Tofunmi Adorna

Triple O

MOBO Awards is an award ceremony that was founded by Kanka King and first held in 1996. Since its inception, the award has grown to be one of the most recognized award ceremonies in the music industry, one which celebrates music from hip-hop to grime to UK Drill and African music, among other genres.