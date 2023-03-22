"Moschino doesn’t exist without you": Jeremy Scott's sudden exit from luxury label leaves the internet baffled

On March 20, 2023, American fashion designer Jeremy Scott announced on Instagram that he will be stepping down as the creative director of Moschino after completing his tenure. Scott served as the creative director of the Aeffe-owned brand for a full 10 years before suddenly announcing his departure, which left both his fans and the label in distress.

Scott addressed his departure from the label in an official press release,

“These past 10 years at Moschino have been a wonderful celebration of creativity and imagination. I am so proud of the legacy I am leaving behind. I would like to thank Massimo Ferretti for the honor of leading this iconic house. I would also like to thank all my fans around the world who celebrated me, my collections, and my vision, for without you none of this would be possible.”

The announcement left all his fans sad, as many associated the identity of the Moschino brand with Jeremy Scott. Fans were distressed about his exit, and one fan, @guigoxx, commented under his post,

@guigoxx commented "my god Moschino doesn't exist without you" on Instagram (Image via @jeremyscott / Instagram)

Many other fans shared a similar emotion and were saddened that Jeremy was leaving the label.

Fans react to Jeremy Scott's sudden departure from Moschino after 10 years

Fans have always admired the work of Jeremy Scott, who is the sole owner of his eponymous label and the creative director of the Italian fashion house. The American fashion designer joined Moschino in October 2013.

Scott's creative mindset for fashion has earned him a reputation for being "fashion's last rebel," however, some fans found it even more interesting and distinct. His tenure at the Italian label has made him almost synonymous with Moschino and thus, his sudden announcement of departure has left fans in distress.

Many fans expressed their sorrow for the departure of the fashion designer. Many fans commented on his Instagram announcement. They called him their "favorite" designer and expressed how the label wouldn't be the same without him. Some stated that Jeremy Scott left a huge mark and legacy behind, and that maybe no one would ever be able to compare.

Fans wished the best to Jeremy Scott (Image via @jeremyscott/Instagram)

While a few expressed their sorrow, others wished the best to the designer and expressed how excited they are to see what the future holds.

His muse' and models, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, Lana Candor, Naomi, Rita Ora, and Elle Fanning, commented and wished him the best for his journey ahead. They further commented that they are awaiting his next chapter and how much they loved him as a creative director for the fashion label. Gigi Hadid aptly commented on the situation as she wrote,

"Bittersweet."

Fellow designer Kim Jones of Dior and Fendi also commented to give Scott his best wishes.

Jeremy Scott is known for his designs of footwear, clothes, and accessories. He has consistently worked with celebrities such as Katy Perry, CL, Nicki Minaj, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande, and more. His work has seamlessly blended high fashion with street style.

