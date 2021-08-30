Most beautiful female K-pop idols of 2021

Earlier this year, Ilgan Sports interviewed a bunch of K-pop idols to curate several lists ranking other K-pop idols under different categories.

This list will discuss the "best-looking female idol" ranking that they have curated through votes taken from members of Stray Kids, Changmo, NCT 127, Monsta X, ITZY, LOONA, Kang Daniel, as well as many others.

Who is the most beautiful female K-pop idol?

4) Tie between TWICE Tzuyu and Sana, IZ*ONE Jang Wonyoung, Girls' Generation YoonA

Several female idols are battling for the foutth place. Each one scored four votes in total.

TWICE's Tzuyu and Sana are currently under JYP Entertainment, performing activities with their group. Tzuyu is a native of Taiwan, while Sana is from Japan.

Wonyoung is South Korean and was a singer for IZ*ONE, which disbanded in April 2021. She is currently training under Starship Entertainment.

Girls' Generation is a K-pop girl group from the 2nd generation of idols. YoonA is a singer for the band and has pursued many solo projects, including acting.

3) Tie between Bae Suzy, IZ*ONE Minjoo, (G)I-DLE Miyeon

Third place is another tie between several female K-pop idols. Here, each girl scored five votes from the jury.

Bae Suzy was a member of JYP Entertainment's Miss A. After the K-pop group disbanded, she began to pursue a solo career in both music and acting. She recently starred in the 2020 movie Live Your Strength.

IZ*ONE's Minjoo is from the same group as Wonyoung. She is currently operating as a K-pop trainee under Urban Works Media. She has had cameos in multiple web series and has been on several variety shows.

(G)I-DLE's Miyeon is a member of the five-member girl group under CUBE Entertainment. She is a singer for the band and previously used to train under YG Entertainment.

2) Red Velvet Irene

Second place went to Irene of Red Velvet. The female K-pop idol is under SM Entertainment, with a spot in the five-member girl group. She is a singer for the group and is also a part of a duo sub-unit with her fellow group member Seulgi.

1) APRIL Naeun

APRIL's Naeun was unanimously voted in the first place. She is a singer for the six-member K-pop group and has pursued many solo acting projects. Naeun also hosts a radio show on Naver NOW titled Avengirls.

Also read: 5 K-pop idols who are of the MBTI type ISFP

Edited by Ravi Iyer