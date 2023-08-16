Mother, May I Murder? episode 4: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Mother, May I Murder? episode 4 is just around the corner, as it is set to air on September 4, 2023, at 10 pm EST on ID. Titled The Grifter Murders, this episode promises suspense, mystery, and heart-pounding moments packed into an hour. Mother, May I Murder? delves into the chilling stories of mother-child relationships that take dark and unexpected turns.

Each episode explores different narratives, showcasing the extreme lengths some individuals go to under the influence of family ties. It's a blend of crime, mystery, and human psychology that keeps viewers on the edge.

Mother, May I Murder? episode 4: Release information and everything we know

Mother, May I Murder? episode 4, named The Grifter Murders, is scheduled for release on September 4, 2023. A part of the riveting series that airs on the Investigation Discovery network, it promises yet another thrilling narrative.

The episode will premiere from 10 pm to 11 pm EST. For viewers in different time zones, here's a breakdown:

Eastern Time (ET): 10 pm - 11 pm

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): 7 pm - 8 pm

British Summer Time (BST): 3 am - 4 am (September 5, 2023)

Central European Summer Time (CEST): 4 am - 5 am (September 5, 2023)

Indian Standard Time (IST): 7:30 am - 8:30 am (September 5, 2023)

Philippine Standard Time (PHT): 10 am - 11 am (September 5, 2023)

Australia Central Standard Time (ACST): 11:30 am - 12:30 pm (September 5, 2023)

Fans who prefer streaming over traditional viewing can access Mother, May I Murder? episode 4 on multiple platforms like the Max Amazon Channel, FuboTV, Discovery Plus Amazon Channel, and directly on Investigation Discovery.

The narrative of Mother, May I Murder? Episode 4 revolves around a barely believable story. The episode chronicles the mysterious disappearance of a New York millionaire and a brazen plot to pilfer an $8 million townhouse. This episode dives deep into the exploits of a mother and son duo, Sante and Kenny Kimes, who engage in a cross-country spree of deceit, conning, and murder.

A brief look back

Mother, May I Murder? dives deep into the macabre world of mother-child relationships that have gone awry. The series highlights cases where familial bonds turn deadly due to motivations like lust, greed, and jealousy. Through eyewitness accounts and revealing archives, viewers glimpse the underbelly of American family life, showcasing how close-knit relationships can sometimes lead to horrific outcomes.

The inaugural episode of Mother, May I Murder?, titled Suburban Psycho, aired on July 31, 2023, and unraveled the brutal murder of a mother, Kay Parsons, in a Georgia suburb. Following her death, her best friend and neighbor, Becky Sears, faced a tragic fate. The police investigations that ensued brought to light a disturbing mother-son conspiracy fueled by adulterous deceit.

Subsequent episodes such as Nine Bullet 'Suicide' and Groomed to Kill continued to explore harrowing stories of family conspiracies, showcasing the extent a toxic bond between mother and child can go.