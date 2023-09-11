Mrs Sidhu Investigates cast list and characters explored

Are you a fan of investigative drama? Acorn's latest TV series, Mrs Sidhu Investigates, delves into the world of a remarkably inquisitive character. Meet Mrs. Sidhu, a caterer with a curiosity for the people and events swirling around her. With this trait, this culinary enthusiast evolves into an amateur investigator, unraveling mysteries that promise to keep you on the edge of your seat.

The show is all set to premiere on the platform on Monday, September 18, 2023. Here's AMC's official synopsis of the show:

''Mrs. Sidhu (Syal) is a high-end caterer with a taste for crime. Recently widowed, she juggles her new catering business with encouraging her wayward son Tez (Gurjeet Singh, Ackley Bridge) to find his passion, all while serving up justice to those who believe they are above the law.''

The synopsis further states,

''Her forays into sleuthing see her form unofficial partnership with long-suffering divorcee DCI Burton (Parkinson) who reluctantly accepts that together they’re an unbeatable crime fighting duo, much to the bemusement of his partner, DS Mint (Naana Agyei-Ampadu, Industry).''

Mrs Sidhu Investigates stars Meera Syal in the lead role, alongside various others portraying major supporting characters. The show is helmed by Suk Pannu.

Acorn TV's Mrs Sidhu Investigates cast list: Who stars in the new drama series?

1) Meera Syal as Mrs. Sidhu

Meera Syal plays the lead role of Mrs. Sidhu in Acorn TV's Mrs Sidhu Investigates. She's a caterer who lives in Berkshire, often curious about the people around her and their lives. Her inquisitive nature ultimately leads her to become an amateur investigator.

Sidhu's journey forms the crux of the story, and it'll be interesting to see how her character would be explored in the show. Meera Syal looks perfectly cast in the role as she effortlessly embodies her character's traits with remarkable ease. Her other notable film and TV acting credits include The Almond and the Seahorse, The Wheel of Time, Nativity Rocks!, and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, to name a few.

2) Gurjeet Singh as Tez

Gurjeet Singh dons the role of Tez in the new drama series. Tez is Mrs. Sidhu's son, who's quite confused about what he wants to do with the rest of his life as he struggles to find his passion. He has a good relationship with his mother, who often encourages him to do what he truly loves.

Tez will play a pivotal role in Sidhu's life, and it'll be interesting to see how his character evolves over the course of the narrative. Gurjeet Singh is a noted actor who's previously starred in Ackley Bridge, Three Girls, and many more movies and TV series.

3) Craig Parkinson as DCI Burton

Craig Parkinson portrays the character of DCI Burton in Mrs Sidhu Investigates. He's a detective who reluctantly teams up with the protagonist. They make a good team and manage to solve a number of mysteries. Their equation is one of the defining elements of the show.

Craig Parkinson has been a part of quite a few movies and TV shows over the years, like Misfits, Whitechapel, Doctor Who, and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, among many more.

Apart from Meera Syal, Gurjeet Singh, and Craig Parkinson, the show also features several other actors, including:

Gordon Kennedy as De Vries

Vanessa Vanderpuye as Lori Mckenzie

Jade Harrison as Selene Melville

Viewers can watch Mrs Sidhu Investigates on Acorn TV on Monday, September 18, 2023.