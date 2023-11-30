MSCHF Super Baby sneaker pack: Where to get, release date, price, and more details explored

MSCHF is pushing the boundaries of creative thinking with its upcoming MSCHF Super Baby sneaker collection. This brilliantly designed footwear assortment reimagined the kid’s shoes into adult styles decked in vibrant ensembles.

Beginning on December 5, 2023, the MSCHF Super Baby Pack will be made available for purchase. These sneakers will be sold through the brand’s Sneakers App as well as on its primary website. This item is offered in gender-neutral sizing options, and the selling price is set at $250 per pair.

MSCHF Super Baby sneaker pack offers three colorways

Here's a look at the three colorways (Image via MSCHF)

The MSCHF business has never taken an "ordinary" approach to things. MSCHF serves to keep everyone on their toes, starting with the Super Normal to the Big Red Boot.

In preparation for the year 2024, MSCHF is dropping the Gobstomper Dremel version and introducing a brand-new silhouette known as the Super Baby with this announcement.

Ollie, Oscar, and Olivia are the three colorways that will introduce the MSCHF Super Baby to the public. The inspiration for each version comes from a hypothetical infant persona that was created by MSCHF.

Even though it is adult-sized footwear, the clunky silhouette has the dimensions of a baby sneaker. Since children, particularly infants, outgrow their footwear so rapidly, the Super Baby sneaker was designed to be worn by adults for an extended duration of time and to allow them to appreciate them for a longer period.

For the purpose of delving deeper into the specifics, proceed to explore the Super Baby Ollie version. Both solid-colored and patterned versions of these pairs are available. The white front is adorned with a kaleidoscope of colors—red, green, blue, yellow, and orange—nearly every hue of the rainbow (except purple).

Take another look at the colorways (Image via MSCHF)

For Super Baby Oscar, the sneaker has a straightforward color scheme consisting of white and red. Minor touches of red are used to draw attention to the all-white design. These touches can be seen on the tongue tag, the tongue loop, the logo on the midsole, and the branding on the back heel.

These two pairs of shoes are completed by the MSCHF Super Baby Olivia, which completes the collection. These shoes are clothed in gray and include iridescent silver elements all over. They have a very Barbie-core vibe about them.

The pink hearts, along with the MSCHF insignia, are located on the lateral sides of the gear to complete the look. Each pair of shoes is characterized by a thick sole and a pair of thick laces.

Expand Tweet

With their MSCHF Super Baby collection, the label takes a whimsical approach for the soon-approaching Christmas season. These sneakers, in contrast to more daring offerings, are all about simplicity, drawing inspiration from the allure of classic children's shoes. Each step in any of these sneakers—the timeless "Oscar," the energetic "Ollie," or the stylish "Olivia"—is a tribute to days gone by.

If you're looking to bring a little bit of magic to your holiday celebrations, don't pass up the opportunity to get a pair. Discover the Super Baby range, where fancifulness meets ease, and step into flair.