Murder In The Heartland on ID: Where is Kelly Simino now?

The death of Brandi Mathews at the hands of her boyfriend, 41-year-old Kelly Simino, took an unfortunate turn when it failed to draw attention from the local police following Brandi's disappearance. The victim was an erotic dancer by the name of Faith at an Osage Beach club while Kelly had multiple charges registered in his name.

Upon the discovery of the skeletal remains of Brandi Mathews, the investigation picked up and Kelly Simino was brought down with charges of second-degree murder. The third episode of the ongoing Season 8 of Murder In The Heartland explores the Brandi Mathews murder case and offers a synopsis that reads,

"Brandi Mathews goes missing, and only her mother seems interested in searching for her; when her remains turn up over two years later, police dig into Brandi's work and romantic partners to find her killer."

The episode titled Mother's Intuition airs on Investigation Discovery on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9 p.m. EST.

Who is Kelly Simino? Details Explored

The disappearance of the 25-year-old Osage Beach resident, Brandi Mathews, did not invite much attention in September 2006. Being an erotic dancer in a club in the area and living with a serial law offender, the 41-year-old Eldon resident Kelly Simino did not help her cause either. Kelly was a known personality among the law enforcement officials in the area for his involvement with petty crimes and drug rings.

A still of Kelly Simino (Image via Miller County Sheriff's Department)

Kelly Simino and Brandi Mathews shared a difficult relationship. The abuse that went on in their relationship was evident not only from the court documents but also from the six different complaints of domestic assault that Brandi had registered in Kelly's name. A month before she went missing, Brandi Mathews had registered a restraining order against Simino as she feared he would kill her someday.

Brandi had brought her son, Caleb Mathews, to her mother's place in Arkansas. Deanna Roberts, Brandi's mother, refused to hand over the custody of young Caleb to Kelly and thus, ensured Caleb stayed in Arkansas. However, Brandi went missing right after this incident in September 2006.

A still of Brandi Mathews (Image via Mathews family)

There were multiple witnesses who provided their input in the Brandi Mathews murder case. One witness revealed Kelly admitting to breaking Brandi's neck while another informant told the police about witnessing a couple engaging in a fight in the area where Brandi Mathews's remains were found. Another witness revealed Kelly's intention to kill Brandi and get away with it.

Brandi's partial remains were discovered by hikers next to a creek bed in Eldon, Missouri, in 2009. The DNA sample taken from the skull confirmed a match with Brandi's dental records. The neck was found to be broken and that was determined to be the cause of death in this case.

Where is Kelly Simino now?

According to the Missouri Department of Corrections, Simino is presently serving his sentence at the Jefferson City Correctional Center at 8200 No More Victims Road in Jefferson City. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison for second-degree murder on January 6, 2012, and this comes in addition to all the remaining sentences he is yet to serve.

Simino will become eligible for parole after he has served 85% of his sentence. He has additionally been declared a danger to society by the prosecutors during his trial.