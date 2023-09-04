My Animal cast list and characters explored

The upcoming Canadian supernatural romantic movie, titled My Animal, will arrive in select cinemas on Friday, September 8, 2023. The film revolves around a young woman who suffers from lycanthropy. Her parents keep this a secret but things get complicated when she falls in love with someone. Take a look at a short description of the film, as per Paramount Movies' official YouTube channel:

''Bobbi Salvör Menuez (Euphoria) and Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) ignite in this genre-bending supernatural love story. Tormented by a hidden family curse, Heather is forced to live a secluded life on the outskirts of a small town. When she falls for the rebellious Jonny, their connection threatens to unravel Heather's suppressed desires, tempting her to unleash the animal within.''

My Animal features Bobbi Salvör Menuez in the lead role, alongside many others playing key supporting roles. Debutant Jacqueline Castel is the director of the film whilst Jae Matthews serves as the writer.

My Animal cast list: Who stars in the new horror romantic movie?

1) Bobbi Salvör Menuez as Heather

Bobbi Salvör Menuez stars as protagonist Heather in My Animal. Heather is a young woman suffering from lycanthropy. But she's kept this a secret due to her family's insistence. Her life, however, takes a dramatic turn after she falls in love with another woman.

Heather's journey forms the core of the story and it'll be intriguing to watch how her character evolves over the course of the film. Bobbi looks stunning in the film's trailer and promises to deliver a haunting performance. She's previously appeared in Under My Skin, Diamond Soles, Caprice, and Nocturnal Animals, among many more.

2) Amandla Stenberg as Jonny

Amandla Stenberg plays the character of Jonny in the new romantic horror movie. Jonny is a figure skate with whom Heath falls in love, complicating her already chaotic life. Their relationship lies at the heart of the story and it'll be interesting to see how their love story concludes.

Amandla Stenberg looks stunning in the movie's trailer and shares impeccable chemistry with Bobbi Salvör Menuez. Viewers will recognize Amandla Stenberg from The Hunger Games, Everything, Everything, Bodies Bodies Bodies, and Dear Evan Hansen, to name a few.

3) Stephen McHattie as Henry

Actor Stephen McHattie dons the role of Henry in My Animal. Henry is Heather's werewolf who plays a pivotal role in the story. Apart from that, not much else is known regarding his character at this point.

McHattie is a critically acclaimed Canadian actor who's known for his performances in various TV shows and movies like The Rocket, Most Wanted, Orphan Black, The Wrath of Grapes: The Don Cherry Story II, Come to Daddy, Crown and Anchor, and many more.

Apart from Bobbi Salvör Menuez, Amandla Stenberg, and Stephen McHattie, the horror flick also stars many others in key supporitng/minor roles like:

Heidi von Palleske as Patti

Cory Lipman as Rick

Scott Thompson as Marcel

Joe Apollonio as Otto

Dean McDermott as Coach Dutch

Mitch Horowitz as a newscaster

Fans can watch My Animal in select theaters on Friday, September 8, 2023.