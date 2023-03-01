My Diary of Lies on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's upcoming thriller, My Diary of Lies, is set to premiere on the channel on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The film tells the story of a woman who sets out to prove her daughter's innocence after she is accused of killing a cheerleader. Here's the official description of the film, according to LMN:

''High school senior Natalie is struggling to acclimate to her new school following her mom Caroline's job transfer--until she meets handsome teacher, Mr. Rex, and cheer captain Madison. When Natalie makes the school's elite cheer squad, she's quickly introduced to a world of reckless behavior, which results in a teammate's death.''

The synopsis further reads,

''Knowing another cheerleader died just before she joined the squad, Natalie becomes concerned her death wasn't an accident and writes her suspicions in her diary. But when her diary goes missing, Natalie discovers that her entries have been edited out of context.''

The description concludes,

''With everyone turning against her daughter, Caroline must intervene to help prove Natalie's innocence of the mysterious cheerleader deaths.''

The movie features Noemi VanSlyke in the lead role and several others portraying important supporting roles.

Lifetime's My Diary of Lies cast: Noemi VanSlyke and others to star in the new thriller.

1) Noemi VanSlyke as Natalie

Noémi VanSlyke (Image via IMDb)

Noemi VanSlyke is part of the main cast of My Diary of Lies. Based on the synopsis, it seems like she plays the role of Natalie, who's accused of killing a cheerleader. Viewers can expect her to play one of the lead roles in the movie.

Apart from My Diary of Lies, VanSlyke is known for her appearances in numerous short films like I Wish, Dimmed Incandescence, and Mercury in Retrograde, to name a few.

2) Laurie Fortier

Laurie Fortier also stars in the new Lifetime thriller film. Not many details about her character are known at this point, but based on the synopsis, she seems to be playing the role of Caroline, Natalie's mother. Fans can expect Fortier to deliver a powerful performance in this challenging role.

Fortier's other acting credits include What the Nanny Saw, The Walking Dead, In Bed With a Killer, and many more.

3) Amanda Victoria Jones as Madison

Amanda Victoria Jones plays the role of Madison in My Diary of Lies' cast. Details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but fans can expect her to play a significant role in the storyline.

Victoria Jones is known for her performances in numerous other films and TV shows like Wildflower, Headless Horseman, and Nineteen Summers, among many more.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, the Lifetime movie stars numerous others portraying important supporting roles like:

Jocelyn May as Louise

Alexandra Quint as Brandi

Tyler Harlow

Brooke Maroon as Viv

Grace Patterson as Coach Crawford

Emree Franklin as Gina

An official trailer or sneak peek of the film has not been released yet by Lifetime. But based on the synopsis, viewers can look forward to a complex and character-driven thriller movie similar in tone to You Can't Escape Me and Catfish Killer.

Don't forget to watch My Diary of Lies on LMN on Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

