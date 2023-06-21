My Husband's Worst Mistake on LMN: Cast list and characters explored

LMN's new thriller movie, My Husband's Worst Mistake, is all set to air on the channel on Thursday, June 22, 2023. The film tells the story of a man who's grown obsessive with his wife. When he discovers that she had an affair with a colleague, he's devastated and decides to confront her. The two then get into a heated physical argument as things turn tense. Here's the official synopsis of the film, as per LMN:

''Brad Collins is happily married to Amy, the love of his life. His love for her has become an all-encompassing obsession, and he’s grown more and more controlling of her with each passing year.''

The description further states,

''When Brad finds out that Amy had an affair with a colleague, Brad is crushed and devastated. A huge fight ensues, and when Amy pushes Brad, he instinctively pushes back… causing her to fall and hit her head. Brad has accidentally killed the thing he loved most in the world.''

The movie features Scott Gibson in the lead role, along with many others playing important supporting characters. It is helmed by Roxanne Boisvert, with David DeCrane and Elizabeth Stuart serving as writers.

LMN's My Husband's Worst Mistake cast list: Scott Gibson and others to star in new thriller movie

1) Scott Gibson as Brad Collins

Scott Gibson stars in the lead role as Brad Collins in LMN's My Husband's Worst Mistake. Brad is an extremely obsessive man who is quite possessive about his wife. When he accidentally kills her, his life takes a devastating turn. It'll be interesting to see how his character will be explored in the film.

Apart from My Husband's Worst Mistake, Scott Gibson has starred in several movies and TV shows, like The Pacific, The Preacher's Sin, My Mom's Darkest Secrets, and Mayor of Kingstown, to name a few.

2) Jinesea Bianca Lewis as Amy

Jinesea Bianca Lewis portrays the character of Amy in the new LMN thriller flick. Amy is Brad's wife who gets into an intense argument with her husband, after which he pushes her, and she gets killed. What happens after her death forms the crux of the story.

Jinesea Bianca Lewis is well-known for her appearances in The Supers, the Stoners and the Big Bad, The Great Holiday Bake War, and Beware of the Midwife, among many more.

3) Matt Wells as Kent

Matt Wells essays the role of Kent in My Husband's Worst Mistake. More details regarding his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but viewers can expect him to play a key role in the movie. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Loving Christmas, Daddy's Perfect Little Girl, Crown and Anchor, and many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also features many other actors in key supporting/minor roles. These include:

Sarah Cleveland as Sarah

Nicole Moller as Donna

Angelica Alejandro as Carly

Camille Blott as Lucy

Ash Catherwood as Detective Phillips

Don't forget to watch My Husband's Worst Mistake on LMN on Thursday, June 22, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

