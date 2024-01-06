My Life with the Walter Boys soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

My Life with the Walter Boys made its global debut on December 7, 2023. The series is based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel of the same name, which was initially published on Wattpad, a well-acclaimed website to read and publish originally written fiction. The Netflix adaptation garnered a good reception from teenage romance enthusiasts, earning a 7.1 rating on IMDb.

The show’s skyrocketing popularity caused Netflix to renew My Life with the Walter Boys for a second season during Tudum 2023, where the announcement was accompanied by the cast's reaction to the news.

Much like any coming-of-age romance drama ever, My Life with the Walter Boys also boasts a soundtrack that enhances the mood, providing viewers with tunes to immerse themselves in the story’s emotional journey. The carefully curated music adds an intriguing depth to the narrative, making it a resonant experience for fans.

Every song in My Life with the Walter Boys

Episode 1: "Welcome to Colorado"

Hallucinate by Dua Lipa

Caveboy by Lifetime

The Kids by Pale Lips

Oblivion by Wilderness of Manitoba

After The Earthquake by Alvvays

Tick Tick Boom by The Hives

Overdrive by Maggie Rogers

Episode 2: "Live a Little"

Some Of Everything by Mint Simon

Body Language by Helena Deland

I Will Keep You Warm by Nat Jay

Episode 3: "The Cole Effect"

Peach New AM by Emily James

For The Birds by Hyaenas

Cake By The Ocean by DNCE

Everything Everywhere Always by Elijah Woods

The Fall by Jon Bryant

Episode 4: "Nineteen"

Fill Your Soul (Cheshire Remix) by Def3

New Summers by De Lux

Rollin by K+Lab feat. Jess B & Jewels

Cha Ching by K+Lab feat. Def3

Nightingale by Joel Fraser

You’re The One by Luca Fogale

Episode 5: "Thanksgiving"

Talking Out Loud by Jody Glenham

El Camino by Murray Atkinson

All You Are by Brad Hatfield & Jeff Meegan

Let Me Hurt by Emily Rowed

Constellations by Jade LeMac

Episode 6: "Baggage"

Out Of The Black by Jacuzzi Boys

All We Need by Alexandria Maillot

Ever Night Lulu by Johnny Appleseed

Great Rhyme Dropper by Grand Analog

Better When You’re Close by Blonde Diamond

All I Need by Yukon Blonde, Shad

88 Vibes by Masia One

Punx Get Loose Pt. 2 by The Young Punx

Move On by The OBGMs

Episode 7: "Small Town Rumors"

Written In The Stars by Hyaenas

Feel Alright by Blonde Diamond

Honey Lungs by Said The Whale

The Show by Niall Horan

Episode 8: "Spinning Out"

Caan by Nasty On

Drumasaurus by Jaded & Dragonette

Top Of The World by Nuela Charles

What They’ll Say About Us by Finneas

Adore by Brad Hatfield Orchestra

On And On by Loose Fang

Oh Life by GLDMTH

Episode 9: "Revolutions"

Uh Huh by Escondido

Green With Envy by Ormiston

Country Thunder by The Washboard Union

Pony Up by Nice Horse

Around And Around by The Happy Fits

All I Need by Hannah Georgas

Let My Love Open The Door by Pete Townshend

Episode 10: "Happily Ever After"

Haze by mxmtoon

Wrong by We Are Wolves

Dissolving by Emily Rowed

Let My Love Open The Door by Pete Townshend

Sing Sing Sing (With A Swing) by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra

Hardtown by Leeroy Stagger

Champagne Kisses by Jessie Ware

Cornflake Girl by Tori Amos

Plot Summary

Ali Novak’s My Life with the Walter Boys revolves around Jacki Howard, a highly ambitious and goal-oriented girl from Manhattan, New York. After a tragic accident, where she loses both her parents, moved to Silver Fall in Rural Colorado, to live with the Walter family, encompassing Katherine and George Walter and their ten kids, each with a distinct personality.

As Jackie navigates the challenges of her new environment, unexpected friendships, and budding romances emerge. As she grapples with grief and seeks her place in the Walter household, full of boys, the story explores the intricacies of teenage relationships and the profound impact of loss, making for a compelling coming-of-age tale filled with twists and heartfelt moments.

Where to watch My Life with the Walter Boys

My Life with the Walter Boys is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, given the show is one of the Originals that has been commissioned by the platform for exclusive distribution. This means that the series is not available on other streaming giants, such as Amazon Prime Video Hulu, HBO Max, and more.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on My Life with the Walter Boys as 2024 progresses.