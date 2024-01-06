My Life with the Walter Boys soundtrack: The definitive guide to songs played in the series

My Life with the Walter Boys made its global debut on December 7, 2023. The series is based on Ali Novak’s 2014 novel of the same name, which was initially published on Wattpad, a well-acclaimed website to read and publish originally written fiction. The Netflix adaptation garnered a good reception from teenage romance enthusiasts, earning a 7.1 rating on IMDb.
The show’s skyrocketing popularity caused Netflix to renew My Life with the Walter Boys for a second season during Tudum 2023, where the announcement was accompanied by the cast's reaction to the news.
Much like any coming-of-age romance drama ever, My Life with the Walter Boys also boasts a soundtrack that enhances the mood, providing viewers with tunes to immerse themselves in the story’s emotional journey. The carefully curated music adds an intriguing depth to the narrative, making it a resonant experience for fans.
Every song in My Life with the Walter Boys
Episode 1: "Welcome to Colorado"
- Hallucinate by Dua Lipa
- Caveboy by Lifetime
- The Kids by Pale Lips
- Oblivion by Wilderness of Manitoba
- After The Earthquake by Alvvays
- Tick Tick Boom by The Hives
- Overdrive by Maggie Rogers
Episode 2: "Live a Little"
- Some Of Everything by Mint Simon
- Body Language by Helena Deland
- I Will Keep You Warm by Nat Jay
Episode 3: "The Cole Effect"
- Peach New AM by Emily James
- For The Birds by Hyaenas
- Cake By The Ocean by DNCE
- Everything Everywhere Always by Elijah Woods
- The Fall by Jon Bryant
Episode 4: "Nineteen"
- Fill Your Soul (Cheshire Remix) by Def3
- New Summers by De Lux
- Rollin by K+Lab feat. Jess B & Jewels
- Cha Ching by K+Lab feat. Def3
- Nightingale by Joel Fraser
- You’re The One by Luca Fogale
Episode 5: "Thanksgiving"
- Talking Out Loud by Jody Glenham
- El Camino by Murray Atkinson
- All You Are by Brad Hatfield & Jeff Meegan
- Let Me Hurt by Emily Rowed
- Constellations by Jade LeMac
Episode 6: "Baggage"
- Out Of The Black by Jacuzzi Boys
- All We Need by Alexandria Maillot
- Ever Night Lulu by Johnny Appleseed
- Great Rhyme Dropper by Grand Analog
- Better When You’re Close by Blonde Diamond
- All I Need by Yukon Blonde, Shad
- 88 Vibes by Masia One
- Punx Get Loose Pt. 2 by The Young Punx
- Move On by The OBGMs
Episode 7: "Small Town Rumors"
- Written In The Stars by Hyaenas
- Feel Alright by Blonde Diamond
- Honey Lungs by Said The Whale
- The Show by Niall Horan
Episode 8: "Spinning Out"
- Caan by Nasty On
- Drumasaurus by Jaded & Dragonette
- Top Of The World by Nuela Charles
- What They’ll Say About Us by Finneas
- Adore by Brad Hatfield Orchestra
- On And On by Loose Fang
- Oh Life by GLDMTH
Episode 9: "Revolutions"
- Uh Huh by Escondido
- Green With Envy by Ormiston
- Country Thunder by The Washboard Union
- Pony Up by Nice Horse
- Around And Around by The Happy Fits
- All I Need by Hannah Georgas
- Let My Love Open The Door by Pete Townshend
Episode 10: "Happily Ever After"
- Haze by mxmtoon
- Wrong by We Are Wolves
- Dissolving by Emily Rowed
- Let My Love Open The Door by Pete Townshend
- Sing Sing Sing (With A Swing) by Benny Goodman and his Orchestra
- Hardtown by Leeroy Stagger
- Champagne Kisses by Jessie Ware
- Cornflake Girl by Tori Amos
Plot Summary
Ali Novak’s My Life with the Walter Boys revolves around Jacki Howard, a highly ambitious and goal-oriented girl from Manhattan, New York. After a tragic accident, where she loses both her parents, moved to Silver Fall in Rural Colorado, to live with the Walter family, encompassing Katherine and George Walter and their ten kids, each with a distinct personality.
As Jackie navigates the challenges of her new environment, unexpected friendships, and budding romances emerge. As she grapples with grief and seeks her place in the Walter household, full of boys, the story explores the intricacies of teenage relationships and the profound impact of loss, making for a compelling coming-of-age tale filled with twists and heartfelt moments.
Where to watch My Life with the Walter Boys
My Life with the Walter Boys is available to stream exclusively on Netflix, given the show is one of the Originals that has been commissioned by the platform for exclusive distribution. This means that the series is not available on other streaming giants, such as Amazon Prime Video Hulu, HBO Max, and more.
Stay tuned for more news and updates on My Life with the Walter Boys as 2024 progresses.