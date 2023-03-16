My Morning Jacket Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

My Morning Jacket announced their upcoming 2023 tour scheduled to kick off on May 14, 2023, at Mobile, Alabama’s Saenger Theater and continue through to August 26, 2023. The band will play a two-night return at Morrison, Colorado’s iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater, to conclude their musical trek.

The announcement comes as exciting news for fans of the critically acclaimed band, who have been eagerly anticipating new tour dates following their last performance in 2019. The tour is set to feature songs from the band's extensive discography, including their latest album, The Waterfall II, which was released in 2020.

Pre-sale tickets for the My Morning Jacket 2023 tour will begin next Thursday, March 23 at 10:00 a.m. local time. The remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, March 24, at 10:00 a.m. local time through Ticketmaster.

Tickets will also be made available through Stubhub, where orders are guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program, making it a convenient option for fans to secure their passes.

My Morning Jacket 2023 Tour will commence in Alabama and end in Morrison

The tour will kick off in Alabama on May 14, 2023, and will end on August 26, 2023, in Morrison. Here are the details of the venues and dates of My Morning Jacket's upcoming tour:

May 14, 2023 - Saenger Theatre - Mobile, Alabama

May 15, 2023 - Thalia Mara Hall - Jackson, MS

May 20, 2023 - Corona Capital Guadalajara - Guadalajara, Mexico

May 30, 2023 - O2 Kentish Town Forum - London, UK

May 31, 2023 - O2 Ritz Manchester - Manchester, UK

June 3, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Barcelona, Spain^

June 5, 2023 - De Roma - Antwerp, Belgium

June 6, 2023 - TivoliVredenburg - Utrecht, Netherlands

June 9, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Porto, Portugal^

June 10, 2023 - Primavera Sound - Madrid, Spain^

June 15, 2023 - St. Augustine Amphitheatre - St. Augustine, FL

June 16, 2023 - Firefly Distillery - Charleston, SC

June 17, 2023 - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival - Manchester, TN^

June 20, 2023 - Palace Theatre - St. Paul, MN

June 21, 2023 - The Riverside Theater - Milwaukee, WI

June 23, 2023 - TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park - Indianapolis, IN

June 24, 2023 - MegaCorp Pavilion - Newport, KY

June 26, 2023 - Artpark Amphitheater - Lewiston, NY

June 28, 2023 - Stage AE - Pittsburgh, PA

June 30, 2023 - Westville Music Bowl - New Haven, CT

July 1, 2023 - Peach Music Festival - Scranton, PA^

July 29, 2023 - The Anthem - Washington, DC

July 30, 2023 - FloydFest - Floyd, VA^

August 15, 2023 - McMenamins Edgefield - Troutdale, OR

August 16, 2023 - Hayden Homes Amphitheater - Bend, OR

August 18, 2023 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA*

August 19, 2023 - Greek Theatre - Berkeley, CA*

August 20, 2023 - Hollywood Bowl - Los Angeles, CA

August 22, 2023 - CalCoast Credit Union Open Air Theatre - San Diego, CA

August 23, 2023 - Mesa Amphitheatre - Mesa, AZ

August 25, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

August 26, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

American band My Morning Jacket are known for their versatile singing and philanthropy

My Morning Jacket (Image via @MyMorningJacket on Instagram)

My Morning Jacket is an American rock band formed in 1998 in Louisville, Kentucky. The band consists of Jim James (vocals, guitar), Tom Blankenship (bass), Patrick Hallahan (drums), Carl Broemel (guitar, pedal steel, saxophone, vocals), and Bo Koster (keyboards, percussion, vocals). The band's music draws inspiration from a variety of genres, including rock, folk, country, and psychedelic music.

Their early albums, such as The Tennessee Fire (1999) and At Dawn (2001), were characterized by a lo-fi sound and a more experimental approach. They gained critical acclaim and a growing fan base with their later albums, such as Z (2005) and Evil Urges (2008), which showcased a more polished sound and expanded their musical palette.

My Morning Jacket has toured extensively and played at major music festivals such as Bonnaroo and Coachella. They have also collaborated with other artists such as M. Ward and The Roots.

In addition to their music, the band is also known for their philanthropic efforts. They have been involved in various charitable causes, including environmental and social justice issues.

