"Namjoon's way with words, always hits home": Fans react to RM's reason on why BTS should go down in history in episode 3 of the group's documentary

Recently, BTS’ leader RM presented his fans with an opportunity to admire his wisdom once again. On December 27, 2023, episode 3 of the group’s documentary, BTS monuments: Beyond The Star was released. During a particular moment of this episode, a segment from the past 2018 speech of the group at the world UNICEF forum was shown.

Fans around the world are aware of all the members delivering individual speeches on the podium, but some extra shots of it were added in the documentary. These shots reveal RM speaking about that very moment from this past speech.

The leader’s words touched the fans, aka ARMYs, deeply and left them proud to the core. The reason behind this was the idol's explanation for why BTS should go down in history, in his own humble words. Appreciating his wisdom, one fan on Twitter commented,

“Namjoon's way with words, always hits home.”

"Let's dream more together": Fans rejoice at BTS RM's words about the group going down in history

Kim Namjoon, known by his stage name RM, serves as the philosophical compass of BTS, steering the group and their fans towards introspection and enlightenment through his words. Beyond being a charismatic rapper and leader, RM is often considered a poet-philosopher, contributing to the group's lyricism.

One remarkable aspect of RM's wisdom lies in the depth and sincerity with which he approaches various themes. His words often delve into universal topics, love, identity, dreams, and societal issues, with a nuanced perspective that invites listeners to ponder and reflect.

Whether in Korean or translated into various languages, the resonance of his words remains intact, showcasing the universality of the human experience.

Beyond his music, RM often shares his reflections and insights during interviews and BTS' public speeches. One such moment was included in the group’s new documentary’s recent episode, where the group gave a speech on the UNICEF stage.

On September 25, 2018, the group was invited to speak at the UNICEF, as its global ambassadors. This campaign was named after their album, Love Yourself. During his speech, RM spoke about a lot of things that had made ARMYs extremely proud and emotional. However, one particular moment of self-pride was when the leader spoke about the moment in the background while the scene played for viewers.

Fans of the group are well aware of their love for the phenomenon that is BTS, but to see the members love and take pride in each other was one of the most heartwarming things for them to watch. Not forgetting his roots and never forgetting to show his gratitude towards the fans, the leader said,

“What made us special wasn't necessarily ourselves. It was that we really drew a lot of sincerity from all over the world in a situation and in a time when unity was important. That's the only reason why we should go down in history.”

An outpouring of love and support was witnessed on social media after fans expressed themselves with enthusiasm, commenting on RM's words:

In the world of K-pop, where image often takes precedence, RM’s unapologetic embrace of intellect and self-reflection is a breath of fresh air for many fans.

As the iconic septet continues to evolve and explore new musical territories, RM's wisdom remains a guiding force. Through his lyrical prowess, sharp mind, and eloquent expressions, RM invites listeners to not only hear but truly listen, to introspect, and to embark on a journey of self-love, as BTS always propagates.