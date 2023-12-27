“Nasty behavior”: Rasheeda slammed by netizens as she refused to apologize to K. Michelle for not believing her abuse allegations against Memphitz

Rapper and former Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star Rasheeda has come under fire for refusing to apologize to former cast member K. Michelle for not believing her abuse allegations against former Jive Records executive Memphitz. K. Michelle alleged that Memphitz had abused her back in a 2012 segment of Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta, while Memphitz has repeatedly denied the claims.

Rasheeda refused to apologize for her comments towards Michelle on Instagram Live in response to reality TV star Sukihana's tweet saying that it was time Rasheeda apologized. The live was later reposted on the platform by The Shade Room. Netizens slammed Rasheeda and slandered her husband, Kirk Frost. People firmly stated that she owed an apology. One Instagram user commented:

Netizens condemned the former Reality TV star (Image via Instagram/@theshaderoom)

"I'm not apologizing": Rasheeda refuses to apologize as fans condemn her for a "lack of accountability"

Back in 2012, then-Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta star K. Michelle opened up about allegedly facing physical abuse from a man that she had earlier dated. It was later learned that the man she was referring to was former Jive Records executive Mickey Wright, popularly known as Memphitz. Michelle also alleged that Memphitz had taken her money while she was signed to Jive.

Memphitz, at the time, was married to Antonia "Toya" Johnson-Rushing. Michelle's fellow cast member, Rasheeda, who was very close to both Memphitz and Toya, refused to believe Michelle's story and even called her a liar. Memphitz himself went ahead with a lawsuit against K. Michelle, Monami Entertainment, and VH1 alleging defamation, stating that the allegations were false.

However, Memphitz lost the lawsuit in 2015. According to All Hip Hop, court documents showed that Memphitz admitted to physically assaulting Michelle in 2009 at a hotel in Memphis. According to the judgment, the former executive allegedly tried to quiet down Michelle by putting a pillow over her mouth. The court ruled that Michelle's feeling that he was trying to kill her was justified.

Apart from that, Memphitz also admitting to taking Jive's money to buy jewelry, text messages from him to Michelle also showcased him threatening to take the life of her son. To win the case, Memphitz had to prove that the allegations were invalid and that he was not a public figure, which he wasn't able to do.

On Christmas Eve, rapper and Love & Hip Hop: Miami star Sukihana put out a tweet referring to the old allegations by stating that Rasheeda had to apologize to K. Michelle for not believing her allegations against Memphitz. Rasheeda, while on Instagram Live, was confronted with the notion of an apology. She responded by saying:

"I'm not apologizing. I'm not doing none of that."

During the live, the reality TV star, along with her husband, Kirk Frost, was on the way to visit her grandmother. She only briefly addressed the allegations, with her husband behind her, before switching topics to her grandmother being 96. The Instagram live was re-posted on the platform by The Shade Room.

The Shade Room comments section was filled with people throwing shade at Rasheeda for not apologizing to K. Michelle. People condemned her for a "lack of accountability" and a lack of willingness to admit she was wrong. Netizens were also quick to confront her with her husband's infamous cheating scandal with ex-stripper Jasmine Washington. Here are a few reactions:

Memphitz, in 2023, still maintained that he had never hit K. Michelle. In an SSSNETWORK talk show in December, he insisted that he never physically assaulted Michelle and claimed that Michelle had even told him what she was going to do, as she allegedly did not want to see him happy during his then-upcoming marriage to Toya.