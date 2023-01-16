NBC’s AGT: All-Stars season 1 episode 3 release date, air time, and plot

AGT: All-Stars is set to air another exhilarating episode this week on Monday. In the upcoming episode, ten more acts will take to the stage in hopes of becoming one of the two acts to move to the finals.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Auditions continue as winners, finalists, favourites and viral sensations audition for the chance to win the title of AGT All-Star; one act is given a Golden Buzzer and earns a spot in the finals; superfans vote on one act to move to the finals."

AGT: All-Stars season 1 episode 3 air will on Monday, January 16, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Who will be performing in the upcoming episode of AGT: All-Stars?

Ten more acts will appear on the AGT: All-Stars stage as they attempt to make the best of the chance they’ve gotten once again to win the prize. Since only two contestants will move on to the next round, participants will have to impress Simon, Howie, or Heidi enough to get a Golden Buzzer. Another act will be chosen by superfans who will vote for their favorite act.

Set to appear in the upcoming episode are Avery Dixon, Peter Antoniou, Viviana Rossi, Dustin’s Dojo, Mike E. Winfield, Keiichi Iwaskai, Dance Town Family, Karen Montero, Captain Ruin, and Bir Khalsa.

AGT: All-Stars posted a snippet of the upcoming episode on their YouTube channel, which featured Avery Dixon’s episode 3 performance. In the clip, the crowd cheered as Avery took to the stage once again. After exchanging pleasantries, Simon Cowell told the saxophonist that they missed him.

Simon further asked the contestant how things have been since the season 17 finale, and Avery replied saying “insane in a great way," adding:

"People are calling me to play across the world, Guatemala, Toronto, just Berlin, and everywhere. Like, this tour is happening."

Simon asked the AGT: All-Stars contestant if the neighbors are still complaining about the noise. Avery said that if they’re complaining, “they’re drowned out by the applause” of his new family. The judge told him that he won’t wish him luck because he doesn’t need it since he’s brilliant.

Avery Dixon, from season 17, went on to perform Pharrell Williams’ Happy as the audience cheered him on throughout, and the host, Terry Crews, danced along to his tunes backstage. His performance earned him standing ovations from all the judges, and Heidi couldn’t stop smiling. Howie said:

"This is AGT: All-Stars and you, young man, are an All-Star."

He further told the contestant that the latter had stepped up his game, going from “an amazing piece of talent to an amazing show.” Meanwhile, Heidi Klum added that they can see that she loves him, and she couldn’t stay in her seat as she was compelled to stand up and dance, crediting him with having this effect on her.

Simon shared that this is why they wanted to make the show, believing that when people are in a great competition like this, it brings out the best in them. He added that he has a chance of winning AGT: All-Stars and that he has set the bar high with his performance.

Avery is set to go up against nine amazing contestants who have all previously impressed the judges and the audience in their respective seasons and shows. Tune in to see what happens next when the show airs on Monday. Viewers can also stream the episode on Peacock.

