Nicki Minaj, the Trinidadian-born rapper and singer, has recently been under hot waters for her comments about Megan Thee Stallion amid their diss track feud. This time, she has gone viral for including Rihanna's name in the mix.

Meg reportedly mentioned Minaj's convicted s*x offender husband Kenneth Petty in her track Hiss, which was released on January 26, 2024. The 41-year-old then allegedly retaliated with a track called Big Foot within 24 hours of Stallion's release.

She continued to criticize the rapper on her social media, even mentioning Meg's deceased mother as "dead mama," as per The New York Times.

On January 31, 2024, the rapper took to Twitter to speak to her fans about the recent tension between the two. Nicki talked about Megan, saying:

"She wanted a... to be honest, this is so obvious. She wanted a Rihanna moment so bad."

According to Hot New Hip Hop, Minaj allegedly made a bold claim in the clip about Megan's shooting incident with Tory Lanez. She reportedly compared the attack to Chris Brown's felony assault against Rihanna.

The "Rihanna moment" comment has stirred a lot of backlash toward the rapper, with netizens criticizing that she went too far this time.

Nicki Minaj upsets fans by claiming Megan Thee Stallion was seeking a "Rihanna moment"

The feud between the pair began when Megan Thee Stallion released a song called Hiss on January 26. It is the second single from her third studio album. The song was a diss towards the industry and she also criticized the news media for using her name “for likes and views.”

However, one line, in particular, caught the attention of Nicki Minaj, according to Page Six.

The two were on good terms for a long time, even making a song together in 2019 named Hot Girl Summer. The rapper sang the lyrics in Hiss:

"These ho*s don’t be mad at Megan, these ho*s mad at Megan’s Law. I don’t really know what the problem is, but I guarantee y’all don’t want me to start."

The reference in the song was to a 1996 law requiring the registration and public identification of convicted s*x offenders. In July 2022, Nicki Minaj's husband Kenneth Petty was sentenced to probation and home arrest for failing to register as a s*x offender in Los Angeles, as per Variety.

This led to a series of Lives and Twitter spaces where Minaj insulted Megan and even released her song Big Foot.

On Wednesday, she went on Twitter space, comparing Megan's encounter with the shooting in 2020 to a "Rihanna moment". The assault was done by rapper Tory Lanez, who shot her in the foot and is now serving a 10-year prison sentence.

As per Hot New Hip Hop, the alleged reference to Rihanna was the physical attack by her then-boyfriend Chris Brown. The encounter left the singer with visible injuries, including a split lip and bruises on her face.

On September 2, 2014, Chris Brown pleaded guilty to assault from the October 2013 incident in Washington, D.C. He admitted to misdemeanor assault and was sentenced to time served.

Netizens were quick to bash Nicki Minaj for the alleged insensitive reference to assaults. Some of the reactions are given below.

Minaj took to Instagram to release Big Foot, allegedly mocking Megan's big stature. She rapped,

"How you f*ck your mother man when she die? / How you go on Gayle King and can’t cry? / Chile, bye / Big Foot, but you still a small fry / Swearin’ on your dead mother when you lie."

Nicki Minaj proceeded to repeat “Lyin’ on your dead mama” multiple times in the song, which referenced alleged lies Megan told about previous s*xual relationships she had, as per The New York Times.

As per Page Six, the Texas cemetery where Megan Thee Stallion’s mom, Holly Thomas, is buried has increased security after Nicki Minaj name-dropped her in her song.