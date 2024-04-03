Nelson Peltz Marvel movie comments explored as Oscar winner John Ridley voices concerns over billionaire's bid on Disney board seats

In a recent Deadline Doc Talk podcast that aired on April 2, 2024, Oscar winner screenwriter John Ridley spoke out against Nelson Peltz, the billionaire activist investor, who is reportedly vying for two seats on the board of the Walt Disney Co.

Titled True/False And The Happiness Factor, the episode saw Ridley highlight 81-year-old Peltz's recent remarks about Disney’s Marvel movies. Around the 37:47-minute mark, he can be heard saying:

"I’m very concerned about this guy Nelson Peltz."

In an interview with Financial Times in March 2024, Peltz referenced The Marvels and Black Panther, saying:

“People go to watch a movie or a show to be entertained. They don’t go to get a message.”

Peltz’s statement seemed to be in agreement with Disney CEO Bob Iger, who acknowledged that his company has focused too much on movie messaging instead of quality storytelling. To support his assertion, Peltz referenced The Marvels with a predominantly female cast. Peltz told the Financial Times:

“Why do I have to have a Marvel [film] that’s all women? Not that I have anything against women, but why do I have to do that?”

Peltz then seemingly referenced the Black Panther movie, with all black cast adding:

“Why do I need an all-Black cast?”

John Ridley expresses concerns about Nelson Peltz in Deadline's Doc Talk podcast

Nelson Peltz is fighting for two Disney board seats to fix the company's burgeoning financial issues. Peltz’s 19-year-old investment firm, Trian Partners, controls a Disney stake of around $3.5bn.

John Ridley at 14th Annual AAFCA Awards - Show (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

In light of Nelson Peltz's comments, screenwriter John Ridley, who won an Oscar for 12 Years a Slave screenplay, excoriated the billionaire in his Doc Talk podcast. Ridley said he was concerned about Peltz's bid for the Disney board seats after the investor supposedly "denigrated" the company in the Financial Times interview.

At the end of the podcast, around the 37.47-minute mark, Ridley told his co-host, Matt Carey.:

"He came out last Friday, from when you and I were speaking right now, really denigrating the Disney company because of two films in particular, two franchises. One was Black Panther and the other was The Marvel series. And he literally said why do I have to have films with an all-black cast? Why do I have to have films with all-female casts?”

Ridley indicated the franchises referenced by Peltz made billions of dollars at the box office. To solidify his argument, Ridley invoked box-office hits Barbie and Emma Stone’s, Poor Things, with a female lead, which collectively won multiple Oscars this year. Ridley said people’s “casually racist and casually misogynistic” remarks were "patently stupid” from a business angle as well.

He said:

“Trust me people were not complaining when Barbie was massively overperforming. When films like Poor Things, which is female-led, were doing amazing and challenging things.”

He added:

“When people who try to express themselves as being the smartest people in the room saying things that are not only casually racist or casually misogynistic but also from a business sense are patently stupid.”

He then pointed out Nelson Peltz was disparaging financially viable movies in his bid to win seats on the Disney board.

“Who is gonna say to the shareholders, you know those billion dollar franchises you have, why did we do them and by the way we would like a couple of seats on your board.”

Ridley then targeted a couple of billionaires alleging despite their assertion of being the smartest men in the room, they were “ignorant” and “myopic.”

“When I go through my day and see people standing up, whether it’s this Peltz dude, Elon Musk, Bill Ackman and they think they are so smart and reveal themselves publicly as being hyper ignorant and Myopic and seemingly incapable. Having money doesn't make you smart, it just means you have money. We treat these folks as the smartest people around and yet they are upset because, "Oh my gosh! we have films with women." Are you kidding me?”

Nelson Peltz, who has been waging war against Disney's board since January 2023 over the dwindling share price following its $71 billion acquisition of 21st Century Fox, is vying for a seat on the board to change the management. Disney and its CEO Bob Iger, have contested his bid.

Bloomberg, citing sources close to the situation, reported Walt Disney Company and Iger are likely to win the proxy battle against Nelson Peltz after the board of directors vote on Wednesday, April 3, 2024.