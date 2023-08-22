Nessa Barrett Church Club For the Lonely US Tour 2023: Presale, tickets, dates, venues & more

Nessa Barrett has announced a new tour, titled Church Club For the Lonely tour, which is scheduled to take place from October 6, 2023, to November 16, 2023. The tour will take place at venues across the mainland United States. It will be the first leg of a bigger tour to support the singer's new EP, Hell Is A Teenage Girl.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by singer-songwriter MAY-A, via a post on her official Instagram page.

Presale for the tour will be available from August 23, 2023, at 12 pm local time. Interested patrons need to preorder the limited edition Church Club tour tee shirt from the singer's store website by 10 am PT to gain the necessary presale access code.

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 25, 2023, at 10 am local time. While the ticket prices have not been announced, tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website.

Nessa Barrett building momentum for a new EP with a tour

Nessa Barrett released her second and latest EP, Hell Is A Teenage Girl, on July 14, 2023. The EP has failed to chart so far but was received well on streaming services.

To support the new project, Nessa Barrett is embarking on a US tour. Joining her on the tour will be Australian singer-songwriter May-A, who is best known for her debut EP, Don't Kiss Ur Friends, which was released on August 6, 2021.

The full list of dates and venues for Nessa Barrett Lonely Church Club US tour is given below:

October 6, 2023 – Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas

October 9, 2023 – House of Blues in Orlando Florida

October 12, 2023 – Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in Fort Worth, Texas

October 13, 2023 – Austin City Limits Festival in Austin, Texas

October 14, 2023 – Emo’s in Austin, Texas

October 16, 2023 – Marathon Music Works in Nashville, Tennessee

October 18, 2023 –The Ritz in Raleigh, North Carolina

October 19, 2023 – The NorVA in Norfolk, Virginia

October 20, 2023 – The Dome in Wallingford, Connecticut

October 23, 2023 – Starland Ballroom in Sayreville, New Jersey

October 24, 2023 – Rams Head Live in Baltimore, Maryland

October 27, 2023 – Stage AE in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

October 28, 2023 – MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, Kentucky

October 29, 2023 – Kemba Live in Columbus, Ohio

October 31, 2023 – The Rave in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

November 1, 2023 – The Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri

November 3, 2023 – The Aggie in Fort Collins, Colorado

November 4, 2023 – Boulder Theatre in Boulder, Colorado

November 7, 2023 – House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada

November 8, 2023 – Observatory North Park in San Diego, California

November 10, 2023 – House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, California

November 11, 2023 – House of Blues Anaheim in Anaheim, California

November 13, 2023 – San Jose Civic in San Jose, California

November 15, 2023 – Showbox SODO in Seattle Washington State

November 16, 2023 – Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon

The new tour was preceded by the exclusive one-night EP release show by Nessa Barrett. The show, a black tie event, was held at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles, California, and was sold out after the announcement.