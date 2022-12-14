Nessa Barrett Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues and more

American singer-songwriter Nessa Barrett has announced her Young Forever tour, scheduled for next February. The 15-date trek will kick off in Phoenix, Arizona, on February 23 and conclude on March 21 in Los Angeles, California. Barrett will also make stops in Nashville, Boston, New York, and Chicago, among other stops. Nessa Barrett’s tour is in support of her debut album, Young Forever, which was just released back in October via Warner Records.

Taking to Instagram, the artist shared a teaser video, writing:

“let’s be young forever? text (310) 496-3837 for a pre-sale code to buy tickets tomorrow at 12PM local, general sale this friday”

Tickets for Nessa Barrett's tour will go on sale to the general public on December 16 at 12 pm PT through the artist's official website or Live Nation.

A number of presales are available via Nessa Barrett’s website. These include the artist presale, Spotify presale, and a Live Nation presale that will be available from December 14 at 12:00 pm CST. The sale to the general public will be available from December 16 at 12:00 pm CST.

Nessa Barrett Tour 2023 Dates

Feb 23 – Phoenix, AZ at Crescent Ballroom

Feb 25 – Houston, TX at RISE Rooftop

Feb 26 – Dallas, TX at HOB – Cambridge Room/Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Feb 28 – Atlanta, GA at Terminal West

Mar 1 – Nashville, TN at Brooklyn Bowl

Mar 3 – Washington, DC at The Howard

Mar 4 – Philadelphia, PA at Theatre of The Living Arts

Mar 6 – Boston, MA at Paradise

Mar 8 – New York, NY at Irving Plaza

Mar 11 – Toronto, ON at Axis

Mar 13 – Chicago, IL at Lincoln Hall

Mar 14 – Minneapolis, MN at Fine Line

Mar 16 – Denver, CO at Bluebird Theater

Mar 17 – Salt Lake City, UT at Grand at The Complex

Mar 19 – San Francisco, CA at August Hall

Mar 21 – Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre

More about Nessa Barrett’s debut album

Nessa Barrett is a 20-year-old internet sensation who rose to popularity on the video-sharing app TikTok in 2019. Before releasing her debut album in October of this year, Barrett released her debut single Pain. She also released her debut EP titled Pretty Poison in September 2021, which featured her hit song, I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead.

According to V magazine, her debut album is largely about her own mental health struggles, which she has been open about. The first single from the album titled Die First was released earlier this year and is dedicated to the artist’s late best friend Cooper Noriega.

Speaking to Fault Magazine about the song, Barrett said that it was the most emotionally challenging song to write:

“I would probably say “die first” – mostly because of the concept behind the song. It’s so powerful. Even more emotional now when I have to perform it than when in the writing process.”

Speaking to the publication, the artist said:

“Music is my therapy. I write about real emotions I go through that really represent where I’ve been emotionally & my journey through it all. I put out my art to the world so people feel like they aren’t alone – in hopes my music gets them through their times as well. I’ve always felt like it was my calling to help people in such way.”

Earlier this year, the artist was nominated for the MTV Video Music Awards for the song I Hope Ur Miserable Until Ur Dead in the Push Performance of the Year category.

