Netflix's El Conde cast list and characters explored

Netflix's new fantasy comedy flick, El Conde, will air on the streaming platform on Friday, September 15, 2023. The movie tells the story of a 250-year-old vampire who's decided to end his life. However, the vultures around him won't let him bid farewell so easily.

Take a look at Netflix Media Center's official synopsis of the movie:

''El Conde is a dark comedy/horror that imagines a parallel universe inspired by the recent history of Chile. The film portrays Augusto Pinochet, a symbol of world fascism, as a vampire who lives hidden in a ruined mansion in the cold southern tip of the continent. Feeding his appetite for evil to sustain his existence. After two hundred and fifty years of life, Pinochet has decided to stop drinking blood and abandon the privilege of eternal life.''

The description further continues:

''He can no longer bear that the world remembers him as a thief. Despite the disappointing and opportunistic nature of his family, he finds new inspiration to continue living a life of vital and counterrevolutionary passion through an unexpected relationship.''

The fantasy flick features Jaime Vadell in the lead role, with many others essaying crucial supporting characters. The movie premiered at Venice International Film Festival, where it received rave reviews from critics.

Netflix's El Conde cast list: Who stars in Pablo Larrain's new fantasy comedy movie?

1) Jaime Vadell as Augusto Pinochet

Jaime Vadell essays the lead role of Augusto Pinochet in Netflix's El Conde. Pinochet was a Chilean dictator who ruled the country for several years. In the film, he's a vampire who's finally decided to die after 250 years, but bidding farewell to life isn't as easy as he thought.

Jaime Vadell perfectly embodies his character's traits with stunning ease and viewers can expect him to deliver a nuanced performance in the movie. His other memorable acting credits include My tender Matador, Aurora, and El Club, to name a few.

2) Gloria Münchmeyer as Lucia

Gloria Münchmeyer plays the character of Lucia in the new fantasy movie.

Lucia is Augusto's wife and the mother of his children. She plays a significant role in the story, and it'll be fascinating to watch how her character evolves over the course of the movie. Gloria is a critically acclaimed actress who's known for her performances in La luna en el espejo, La Madrastra, and 42 Days of Darkness, among many more.

3) Alfredo Castro as Fyodor

Alfredo Castro stars as Fyodor in El Conde. He's a butler who has a disturbing past. Apart from that, more details pertaining to his character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but he's expected to play a pivotal role in the film.

Viewers might recognize Castro from TV shows and movies like My Tender Matador, Some Beasts, White on White, Narcos, Manuel Rodríguez, El amor está de moda, and many more.

Apart from the above-mentioned actors, the movie also stars various others who play important supporting characters. These include:

Paula Luchsinger as Carmencita

Catalina Guerra

Antonia Zegers

Paula Luchsinger

Diego Muñoz

Don't miss El Conde on Netflix on Friday, September 15, 2023.