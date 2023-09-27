Netflix's Everything Now: Release Date, cast, plot, and everything to Know about the British Teen drama

Netflix boasts an extensive collection of original series and movies, and the latest addition that enriches its lineup is Everything Now. This British teen drama is set to premiere on October 5, 2023, at 3 am ET. The main cast includes Sophie Wilde, Vivienne Acheampong, and Stephen Fry.

The series follows the story of Mia, a teenage girl in recovery from an eating disorder who is determined to explore everything on her bucket list. Mia's bucket list includes dates, kisses, parties, and more. Written by Ripley Parker, the story delves into the challenges of recovery from an eating disorder, especially for a 16-year-old girl.

Everything Now is an adaptation of the novel Lies We Sing to the Sea by Sarah Underwood. The official Netflix synopsis of the series reads:

"When 16-year-old Mia returns home after an extended recovery from an eating disorder, she is thrust back into the chaotic world of sixth form only to find that her friends have moved on with teen life without her."

Everything to know about Everything Now: A series that talks about teenage emotions

If you're a devoted fan of Netflix series like Sex Education and Heartstopper, then Everything Now is a must-watch. The series is set to have eight episodes and follows the story of Mia Polanco, a London-based teenager. Formerly titled The F**k It Bucket, Mia returns home after seven months of therapy for her eating disorder, only to discover that her friends have moved on without her.

Devastated, Mia decides to check off all the wishes on her bucket list with the help of her two best friends and a newfound crush. This journey includes experiencing different adventures like parties, drugs, and kisses, but life surprises her as things don't go as planned. Ripley Parker, the writer, expressed her excitement in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying:

"I’m absolutely thrilled that 'Lies We Sing to the Sea' is being adapted for film, and I cannot imagine a better home for it than at Archery Pictures. It’s been wonderful to see Ripley’s enthusiasm for this project; I know that Leto, Melantho, and Mathias are in the very best of hands."

The Cast and Crew Details of Everything Now

The cast and crew of Everything Now feature a combination of fresh faces and talented actors. The series is directed by Dionne Edwards, Charlie Manton, Laura Steinel, and Alyssa McClelland. The executive producers include Andy Harries, Sian McWilliams, Rob Bullock, and Ripley Parker, alongside producers Andy Brunskill and Huberta von Liel. The main cast consists of:

Sophie Wilde as Mia

Lauryn Ajufo as Becca

Jessie Mae Alonzo

Harry Cadby

Noah Thomas

Sophie Wilde gained recognition for her role in the 2021 BBC series You Don't Know Me and won the 2020 Rising Star award from the Casting Guild of Australia. The supporting cast includes Robert Akodoto, Vivienne Acheampong as Mia’s mom Viv, Alex Hassell as Mia’s dad Rick, Sam Reuben as Mia’s brother Alex, Niamh McCormack as Alison, Stephen Fry as Dr. Nell, Kiran Krishnakumar as Jonah, and Sephora Parish as Issy Huckin.

When and Where to Watch Everything Now

You can exclusively watch Everything Now on Netflix starting on October 5, 2023, at 3 am ET. All eight episodes will be released in a single stretch. You can access this series on Netflix with a subscription, which starts at $6.99 per month for the no-ads plan. So, get ready to enjoy this captivating teen drama on Netflix.