Netflix's Ripley: Release date, cast, trailer, and more

Netflix's Ripley, starring Andrew Scott, is scheduled for release on the platform on April 4. The streaming platform unveiled the highly anticipated trailer on March 5. For those familiar with the Ripley adaptations, the series from writer/director Steven Zaillian promises to be as thrilling as the rest.

Set in Italy and New York in the 1960s, Ripley narrates the story of Tom (Andrew Scott), a gifted and crafty man whose seemingly ordinary life takes a drastic turn when he meets the father of Dickie Greenleaf (Johnny Flynn), a wealthy playboy who has fled to Europe with his close friend Marge (Dakota Fanning).

Netflix's Ripley is releasing next month

Andrew Scott in Netflix's Ripley (Image via netflixuk@Instagram)

On April 4, 2024, Netflix will release the first eight episodes of the series Ripley in the United States. Being a limited series, this latest adaptation of Patricia Highsmith's classic novel The Talented Mr. Ripley is not anticipated to run more than one season.

Andrew Scott plays the lead in Netflix's Ripley

The titular con artist Tom Ripley in the eight-episode limited series is portrayed by Laurence Olivier Award-winning actor Andrew Scott, known for his roles in Sherlock, Fleabag, All of Us Strangers, and more. Talking to Vanity Fair about his character, Scott said he believed an actor should love and support his character.

"You don’t play the opinions, the previous attitudes that people might have about Tom Ripley,. You have to throw all those out, try not to listen to them, and go, Okay, well, I have to have the courage to create our own version and my own understanding of the character."

The affluent and endearing playboy Dickie Greenleaf, played by Johnny Flynn (of Emma fame), introduces Ripley to a lavish new world but becomes his obsession in the end.

Dakota Fanning plays Dickie's wealthy partner, Marge Sherwood. However, their roles are still unknown. The series also stars Eliot Summer and the late John Malkovich.

Netflix's Ripley releases trailer

Tom Ripley can be seen hauntingly repeating Dickie's words in the mirror in the latest clip. However, Dickie's friend Marge Sherwood (Dakota Fanning) suspects that Tom's perfect calm is hiding something sinister, and she notifies Dickie and the authorities of this, but to no avail.

Marge states in the video:

"Tom is one of those people who takes advantage of people. He's taking advantage of Dickie."

Dickie seems unconcerned about Marge's concerns, but when she breathes down Tom's neck, he starts to get anxious. His cool exterior slowly chipping away, he tells Marge that he doesn't know what she's talking about.

As a character portrayed by Eliot Sumner discovers Tom's fake IDs and demands an explanation, it appears that Marge isn't the only one seeing through his lies.

Following Dickie's disappearance, Tom finds himself trailed by the Italian police, which gives him another cause to be wary.

The trailer's striking black-and-white images of Tom fumbling with a passport, answering Italian detectives at his door, and getting up on a small boat in the middle of the ocean will tell you all you need to know about the many flips and turns this series will take.

Get ready for an intriguing journey with "Tom's First Step into a Complex Life of deceit, fraud, and murder" in Netflix's Ripley, premiering next month on April 4.