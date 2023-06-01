Netflix's The Days cast list: Who stars in the new Japanese series?

Netflix's new Japanese drama series The Days premieres on June 1, 2023. The show will uncover the story behind the devastating Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident on March 11, 2011, which brought about Japan's most powerful earthquake ever recorded. The quake, in turn, triggered a tsunami, with 13- to 14-meter-high waves damaging the nuclear power plant's emergency diesel generators, leading to a loss of electric power in the country.

The show will try to encapsulate the events as they occurred and their aftermath. Netflix released the official synopsis for the series on their website which reads:

"Over the course of eight episodes, this multi-layered drama faithfully captures a disastrous incident from three different perspectives based on careful research. "What happened there on that day?" This story seeks to answer this question based on the true events of seven intense days from the perspectives of government, corporate organizations, and the people on site risking their lives."

Netflix also released a teaser for the series which has managed to capture the attention of many fans. The show details every single aspect of the nuclear disaster and how it changed the landscape of Japan forever.

This series is developed and produced by Jun Masumoto, who crafted massive hits such as the Code Blue series. Masaki Nishiura, who has worked with Masumoto for many years as the director of the Code Blue series, and Hideo Nakata of the Ring series are the series' directors.

Netflix's The Days: Koji Yakusho & others to star in the drama series

1) Koji Yakusho

While none of the cast of the show has been named yet, it has been confirmed that veteran Japanese actor Koji Yakusho will be playing the lead role in The Days. While not many details pertaining to his character have been revealed yet, fans can expect the show to be from his perspective as the events of the disaster unfold.

Viewers might be familiar with Yakusho from his work in projects like Tokugawa Ieyasu, The Blood of Wolves, and Under the Open Sky.

2) Takenouchi Yutaka

Netflix has revealed that Takenouchi Yutaka has also been cast in a supporting role in the series. Based on the glimpses shown of the actor's character, fans can expect him to give a stunning performance as he effortlessly dives into character. It is yet to be seen in what capacity will his character be affecting the impending disaster in the show.

Viewers are well acquainted with the actor from his previous roles in Beach Boys, Long Vacation, BOSS, and Shin Godzilla.

3) Kohinata Fumiyo

Fumiyo Kohinata has also been cast in the upcoming Netflix drama series. Details about his role have not been revealed by the makers of the show yet. Kohinata has previously starred in a host of acclaimed projects including The Confidence Man JP, Survival Family, Emergency Interrogation Room, and Hero.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, The Days will also feature numerous other actors essaying pivotal roles including Kobayashi Kaoru, Musaka Naomasa, and Satoi Kenta.

The Days will premiere on Netflix on June 1, 2023.

