New Balance 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Collection: Where to get, price, release date, and more details explored

New Balance, the Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear label has just unveiled its latest and official 2023 TCS New York City Marathon collection, which will include both apparel and footwear options. The latest collection encapsulates the essence of New York City, representing it as a multi-cultural city full of intersections and crossroads, different ethnicities.

The apparel that is part of the collection has designs and patterns to represent the city.

The New Balance 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Collection is being released in instalments via the e-commerce site of New Balance and select retailers. The releases began on September 7, 2023, and will go on till October 13, 2023.

The FueldCell SuperComp Elite V3 shoes are slated to release on September 15, 2023, while the FreshFoam X 1080v13 is slated to launch on October 13, 2023. The entire range will be retailing between $25 to $260.

The New Balance 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Collection has debuted a "Luminous assortment"

The newly released New Balance 2023 TCS New York City Marathon Collection features apparel and footwear pieces (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Boston, Massachusetts-based sportswear label has always stayed ahead when it comes to releasing the Marathon clothing collection, and their latest is the representation of the same. It has been inspired by NYC and offers pieces for men, women, and kids.

The official press release introduces the collection as follows:

"Inspired by the city full of crossroads and intersections with people from different cultures and backgrounds, combined with the brand's dominant position at the intersection of sport and culture, the collection represents this intersectionality within the designs of the apparel most notably in the Impact Luminous styles and the TCS New York City Marathon Run Singlets."

The apparel collection features multiple impact luminous pieces that add an eye-catching detail to athletic wear. These apparel items have next-to-skin technology, which is paired with woven reflective fabric.

In the official press release, the Vice President of the performance running at New Balance, Tom Carleo, comments on the "Luminous assortment," saying:

"At this year’s 2023 TCS New York City Marathon, we are excited to tie in New Balance’s position between sport and culture. This year, we are excited to include our Luminous assortment in the apparel collection and custom colorways of our most advanced super shoe, the FuelCell Super Comp Elite v3 and the debut of the Fresh Foam 1080v13."

He further adds:

"This collection is aimed to help all runners feel, perform, and look their best at the marathon this year.”

The apparel collection includes items such as vest, shorts, heat jacket, windcheater jacket, and more. They range within the retail price of $25 to $200.

The footwear collection features a limited-edition FuelCell SuperComp Elite V3 sneaker in bright neon colorway. The shoe was previously launched in 2022 for the TCS NYC marathon. The shoe is expected to release on September 15, 2023, for a retail price of $245.

Another shoe, i.e. FreshFoam X 1080v13 is slated to launch in a brand-new colorway on October 13, 2023, for a retail price of $180.

The TCS New York City Marathon collection honors the runners gathered from over 140 countries for the infamous NYC Marathon, which is considered one of the biggest global running events.