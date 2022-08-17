New release date: What time will The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power air on Prime Video?

Amazon Prime Video's highly anticipated prequel to J. R. R. Tolkien's Lord of the Rings, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to premiere in the first week of September. There is good news for hardcore Lord of the Rings fans. The show, which was slated to make its debut on September 2, 2022, will premiere a day earlier with two episodes.

The latest announcement from the network recently confirmed that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 1, 2022, at 9 PM EST. Though the first two episodes will debut on a Thursday, consecutive episodes will drop weekly on Fridays at midnight EST. The season finale is slated for October 14, 2022.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plot: What is the new show about?

Given the cult following of The Lord of the Rings universe, it is no surprise that the new spinoff has been the talk of the town since its announcement many months ago. The show will take up the story of Middle Earth that existed thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. This period is termed the "Second Age."

The series will depict a peaceful time, at least in the beginning, following the fall of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The official synopsis for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reads:

"This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's "The Hobbit" and "The Lord of the Rings," and takes viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. "

"Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters . . . as they confront the long-feared reemergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone."

Alongside the massively interesting premise, the ensemble cast of the show consists of Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Addai-Robinson, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani, among others.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power was developed by J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay. Alongside Amazon, Tolkien Estate, the Tolkien Trust, HarperCollins, and New Line Cinema were all part of the production.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere on September 1, 2022, on Amazon Prime Video. Stay tuned for more updates.

