Newlywed Nightmare on Lifetime: Cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller film Newlywed Nightmare is set to premiere on the channel on Friday, February 24, 2023. The movie tells the story of a newlywed couple whose lives take a shocking turn when one of them mysteriously disappears.

Take a look at the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''Newlyweds Lauren and David are enjoying their honeymoon when Lauren suddenly disappears. Between footage of Lauren walking with another man and noticing David’s bank account has been drained, police believe Lauren left on her own.''

The description further states:

''But David knows that Lauren would never leave him like that; she must have been abducted. With the help of a private investigator named Gina, David focuses on finding his wife. Elsewhere, Lauren, who really has been kidnapped, is being forced by her captors to become involved with a money laundering scheme. But could the true goal of this scheme go much deeper than money?''

Newlywed Nightmare stars Sarah Borne in the lead role, along with several others playing important supporting roles. The movie is helmed by Stacia Crawford.

Lifetime's Newlywed Nightmare cast list: Sarah Borne and others promise to deliver chills

1) Sarah Borne as Lauren

Sarah Borne stars in the lead role of Lauren in Lifetime's Newlywed Nightmare. Lauren seems to be the movie's protagonist, and her shocking disappearance forms the crux of the plot. Borne looks terrific in the film's trailer, portraying her character's fear and tension convincingly.

Besides Newlywed Nightmare, Sarah Borne has appeared in other films and shows like Doom Patrol, A Nashville Christmas Carol, and more.

2) Yoshi Sudarso as David

Actor Yoshi Sudarso plays the character of David in the new Lifetime thriller film. David is Lauren's husband, whose life takes a devastating turn after his beloved wife mysteriously disappears. Although the police seem to believe Lauren left with another man, David believes that might not be true.

Sudarso looks quite brilliant in the trailer, and his chemistry with Sarah Borne is one of the defining elements of the film. His other notable film acting credits include Blade of the 47 Ronin, Serigala Langit, and Empty by Design, to name a few.

3) Olivia Jordan as Sadie

Olivia Jordan dons the role of Sadie in Newlywed Nightmare. Sadie is David's ex-girlfriend, who seems to be the person behind Lauren's sudden disappearance. Based on the trailer, Sadie seems like a negative character, and Jordan brilliantly portrays Sadie's sinister charm with absolute ease.

Olivia Jordan has previously starred in numerous other films and TV shows like Hearts on Fire, Attraction to Paris, and Destined to Ride, among many more.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the movie also features several other actors in crucial supporting/minor roles, including:

Catherine Dyer as Gina

Jimmy Dempster as John

Cuyle Carvin as Lido

Tyler Kay Whitley as Cynthia

Brian Ashton Smith as Jimmy

The official trailer establishes the film's plot without giving away any major spoilers. It's crisp, precise, and maintains a creepy tone that fans of Lifetime's other thrillers like Spinning Out of Control and My Landlord Wants Me Dead would love.

Don't forget to watch Newlywed Nightmare on Lifetime on Friday, February 24, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

