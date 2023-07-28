"1 Barbillion soon": Barbie fans go berserk as Margot Robbie's film crosses $500 million worldwide

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led Barbie, directed by Greta Gerwig, was released worldwide on July 21, 2023. While fans and critics were pretty certain that the fantasy comedy film was going to be a hit, nobody expected its box office success to be this astronomical. Made with a budget of $128 million to $145 million, Barbie has reportedly managed to earn a whopping $500 million across the globe.

The 2023 film was facing serious competition from Christopher Nolan-helmed and Cillian Murphy-starred Oppenheimer. Since both films were released on the same day, fans expected one to dominate the other in box office earnings. This rivalry between the comedy and the biographical thriller was labeled as 'Barbenheimer' on the internet.

One fan believed that the Margot Robbie-starrer could now hit $1 billion in box office earnings.

Fans expect Barbie to earn much more than $500 million in the upcoming weeks

Barbie, which has already become the ninth-highest grossing film of 2023 but will certainly end up higher on the annual table, has been on the receiving end of praise from both fans and critics for its impactful plot and thoughtful execution. Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's performances have become the talk of the town and now viewers are also expecting a sequel.

The fantasy comedy film earned $70.5 million on its opening day and grossed $162 million worldwide during its opening weekend. No female director before Greta Gerwig was able to earn this high for a film's opening.

In a recent interview with The New York Times, the director expressed her gratitude to everyone who contributed to the success of the film, stating:

"I’m so grateful. I’m so amazed. I’m at a loss for words, really. I’ve been in New York City and spent Thursday and Friday just spot-checking different theaters, listening to the levels and making sure the picture looked nice, and trying to relinquish control, which is difficult."

"But honestly, it’s been amazing to walk around and see people in pink. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine something like this. It’s just … it’s … sorry, I’m just disintegrating into noises," Gerwig continued.

Fans on Twitter responded to the film's success with words of support and appreciation. This is what they said in an original post shared by Discussing Film:

From the above comments, it's certain that fans are glad that Barbie is being watched and loved all across the world. Some said that earning $1 billion worldwide was not inevitable. Furthermore, they also added that Mattel should consider giving the go-ahead on every IP they owned.

Some fans called the film's success a win while some said that it deserved it. One fan wanted it to become the highest-grossing movie of 2023 by beating Chris Pratt-starrer The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

Produced by David Heyman, Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley, and Robbie Brenner, Barbie was Greta Gerwig's full-length film of her career.