1000-Lb Sisters season 5 episode 9: Release date and time, what to expect and more

1000-lb Sisters episode 9 titled 'Sunflower' is set to air on Tuesday, February 6, at 9 pm EST on TLC. Fans will continue to follow the story of sisters Amy and Tammy Slaton amid their challenges with losing weight and what life throws at them.

The episode will be an hour long, and the synopsis for the episode reads (via TV Insider):

"Amy is ashamed of her behavior in Florida and wants to make amends; Tammy gets some devastating news."

1000-lb Sisters release date and time, where to watch

1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 9 will air on Tuesday, February 6, at 9 PM EST on TLC.

Viewers without basic cable can also stream new episodes of the show on the same day they premiere on DirecTV Stream, FuboTV, and Philo.

*Spoilers for episode 9 of the critically-acclaimed Reality TV series ahead*

What will episode 9 of 1000-lb Sisters be about?

Episode 9 will delve into Tammy's husband Caleb Willingham who sadly passed away. Her life was 'turned upside down' when she received the news of his death, per Screen Rant.

Tammy and Caleb were enrolled in the same rehab center in Ohio and were treated for obesity. They initially met in 2022, and Caleb asked Tammy to marry him a few months later.

The couple tied the knot a month after the engagement in October 2022. Tammy explained that she'd married her best friend (via People):

"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room. I literally married my best friend."

Tammy left the rehab center two months after their marriage, but Caleb stayed due to struggling with food addiction. Rumors surfaced that they had split, claiming that she was going to file for divorce because he couldn't stick to his diet.

Caleb died on June 30, 2023, and Tammy wasn't told the specific circumstances surrounding his death. Her family supported her during her time of grief.

1000-lb Sisters' Tammy penned a heartfelt message to Caleb following his death

Tammy wrote a heartbreaking post on Instagram in July 2023 following Caleb's death. She wrote alongside a loving photo of the couple:

"Rip sweet angel. You will forever be missed and loved so much. Thank you Caleb for showing me real love and happiness."

A recap of 1000-lb Sisters episode 8

1000-lb Sisters season 5 episode 8 saw Amy and her cousin Amanda come to blows. She shoved her cousin during an emotional breakdown. Chris Tries said it was 'the worst I've ever seen Amy lose her s**t'.

The Kentucky sisters were enjoying a family vacation following Tammy's release from rehab. But the holiday became problematic when Amy was unable to control her sons. That led to Amy eventually pushing Amanda as tempers flared.

Tammy also recalled a near-death experience during her childhood while the family went on a boat ride during the episode. We were also given an insight into Caleb's 'emotional eating' and how he felt that they were 'spiraling out of control'.

You can watch the latest episode of 1000-lb Sisters on Tuesday (February 6) at 9 pm EST on TLC.