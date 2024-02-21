“1st time I’ve seen her in clothes”: Sexyy Red’s ‘Make America Sexyy’ campaign photo sparks hilarious reactions 

On Tuesday, February 20, American rapper Sexyy Red posted an edited photo of her seemingly running for the US Presidential Elections on her X account. As per Entertainment Tonight, the 25-year-old rapper from St. Louis went on her social media to wish her followers Happy President's Day. The holiday was established in 1879 to celebrate the birthday of the United States' first president, George Washington, as per National Archives.

She captioned the picture,

"Happy Presidents Day 💋💋"

Red's photo also had two phrases written on an edited banner in the background. They read "Make America Sexyy" and "Maddam President Red." The picture soon went viral, with many netizens trolling the 25-year-old, while others supported the rapper's comical take on the US Elections.

Sexyy Red posts ‘Make America Sexyy’ campaign photo on her social media

Janae Nierah Wherry, known professionally as Sexyy Red, has been a supporter of Donald Trump for years and has been open about her political views online. On Tuesday, the rapper referred to Trump's MAGA slogan with her own twist.

She posted a picture of herself speaking to an edited audience with a purple mic in a red blazer, a white t-shirt, and black pants. The professional look was paired with her straight orange hair, a pair of specs, and a sparkling-purple watch, as per Daily Loud.

Sexyy Red called on her followers to support her in the fake election campaign with her slogan, "Make America Sexyy," much like Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) phrase and movement. The former President first popularized the phrase during his successful 2016 presidential campaign at The Smithsonian Institution.

The rapper also posted the photo to wish her followers a "happy Presidents Day." It is a declared holiday for George Washington's birthday, an American Founding Father and military officer. Although his birthday was on February 22, 1732, the dates were changed by the US Congress to the third Monday in February 1971, over a century after he was born, as per Britannica.

Netizens have given their opinions about Sexyy Red's latest post. Some of the reactions are given below:

In October 2023, Sexyy Red expressed her support for Donald Trump in an episode of the This Past Weekend podcast, as per Complex. She said:

“I like Trump. 'Cos at first I don’t think people was f*cking with him. Like they thought he was racist, saying little sh*t, and against women. But once he started getting Black people out of jail and giving people that free money, ah baby, we love Trump. We need him back in office."

The rapper also appeared in a Drake music video with SZA for his track Rich Baby Daddy, the latest song from last October’s For All the Dogs to get a visual. The clip showed the two rappers playing husband and wife. Red appeared to give birth in the DIY-style home movie after her water break, as per The Independent.

