"2 years in a row": Fans lavish praise as BTS’ Jungkook becomes the most streamed K-pop soloist on Spotify globally in 2023

Jeon Jungkook of BTS fame has etched another victory to his name as he became the most streamed K-pop solo artist on Spotify globally in 2023. As of November 30, 2023, the Standing Next To You singer has shattered numerous charts on Spotify and has been a dominating force on the popular music streaming service since July 2023.

In July 2023, the BTS member Jungkook released his solo single Seven (feat. Latto) and debuted as a solo artist outside of

Expand Tweet

Seven by Jungkook secured the fourth position among Spotify's 2023 most-streamed worldwide tracks. The much anticipated annual report from Spotify, Spotify Wrapped, which highlights the year's best-performing tracks, albums, musicians, and podcasts on the site, was unveiled yesterday, November 29.

The 2023 edition highlights the songs and trends that influenced the year's music by exploring the musical tastes of over 574 million users worldwide.

"TWO YEARS CONSECUTIVELY": Fans thrilled as BTS Jungkook becomes the most streamed K-pop artist on Spotify for 2 years in a row

Jungkook, a member of BTS, made history by becoming the artist with the most Spotify streams of the year with his official solo debut single Seven featuring Latto, which peaked at an astounding No. 4. Notably, Seven, which was published in mid-July of 2023—the second half of the year—made the list this year. Owing to the track's massive streaming, the singer also became one of the most streamed music artists in the world and the first K-pop soloist.

As per Spotify's year-end list, the only three songs to exceed Seven in terms of streams in the 2023 Spotify rankings were Miley Cyrus's Flowers with over 1.26 Billion streams (1,268,901,592), SZA's Kill Bill with over 1.43 Billion streams (1,435,127,547), and Harry Styles' As It Was with over 2.84 Billion streams (2,844,929,899) on Spotify.

While Seven (feat. Latto) has amassed over 1.13 Billion streams (1,138,415,391) on Spotify. However, the other renditions of the same tracks have garnered massive streams as well such as Seven (feat. Latto) (Instrumental) with 24,162,488 streams, Seven (Band Ver.) with 13,352,151 streams, Seven (Summer Mix) with 12,297,897 streams.

In addition, Seven (Alesso Remix) has 6,311,768 streams, Seven (Lofi Mix) with 6,220,376 streams, Seven (Nightfall Mix) has garnered 4,860,981 streams, Seven (Island Mix) with 4,725,365 streams, and Seven (Festival Mix) that has amassed 4,411,930 streams on Spotify as of November 30, 2023.

Meanwhile, Han So-Hee, the star of the hit series Nevertheless, appeared in the Seven music video and charmed every BTS ARMY. Warm acoustic guitar tones and a captivating tune combine with the UK garage genre to create the upbeat yet charming track Seven. The song's lyrics reflect a serenade that expresses the wish to spend the entire week with one's significant other.

Fans swarm on Twitter, presently X, and shower praises and congratulatory messages on BTS Jungkook for his yet another achievement and laud him for maintaining it for "TWO YEARS CONSECUTIVELY."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Jungkook of BTS, with his solo single Seven, has further officially broken the record for the "Fastest Time to Reach 1 Billion Streams on Spotify", according to the esteemed Guinness World Records. Before October 30, 2023, the BTS idol smashed Miley Cyrus's record of 112 days by accomplishing this amazing achievement in just 108 days, surpassing the previous record she had with Flowers.

In August 2023, the GOLDEN singer also achieved another Guinness World Record with his debut solo single track Seven on the worldwide Spotify list. He is the male artist with the most weekly streaming globally, with an astounding 89,748,171 streams.

In other news, the 26-year-old singer from BTS is preparing to enlist in the South Korean military. As per reports by Dispatch on November 30, Jungkook and Jimin would get deployed to the Republic Of Korea Army's 5th Infantry Division where Jin is stationed as a Training Instructor.