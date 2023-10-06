2023 Buil Film Awards Winners' List: EXO's D.O., Park Bo-young, and more

On Thursday, October 5, the 32nd edition of the Buil Film Awards was held at the Signiel Busan Grand Ballroom in Haeundae-gu, Busan. The award ceremony, hosted by the daily provincial newspaper Busan Ilbo, honored the 222 Korean films that were released between August 11, 2022, and August 10, 2023.

Hosted by South Korean actress Esom, aka Lee So-young, the award show presented awards in 16 categories. One of the earliest film awards in Korea, the 32nd Buil Film Awards witnessed tremendous achievements.

This year's Buil Film Awards were attended by a remarkable list of attendees, such as EXO's D.O., Park Bo-young, and Kim Seon-ho, among others. The winners were awarded their well-deserved trophies for their impressive performances over the past year.

All winners of the 2023 Buil Film Awards: EXO's D.O. for Popular Male Star of the Year, Kim Seon-ho for Best New Actor, and more

The Buil Film Awards, which began in 1958, is the industry's oldest film awards, rewarding rising and consistently talented actors for their diverse performances throughout the year. Its vast sixteen categories consider every film released in the industry throughout the year. The judging panel then methodically selects nominations and the resulting winners.

Every year's winners are naturally celebrated for their impressive performances. Here is the list of all the winners who bagged trophies at the 2023 Buil Film Awards:

Best Film: Concrete Utopia

Best Actor: Lee Byung Hun (Concrete Utopia)

Best Actress: Kim Seo Hyung (Greenhouse)

Male Star of the Year: EXO’s D.O. (The Moon)

Female Star of the Year: Park Bo Young (Concrete Utopia)

Best Supporting Actor: Kim Jong Soo (Smugglers)

Best Supporting Actress: Go Min Si (Smugglers)

Yu Hyun Mok Film Arts Awards: Bae Doona (Next Sohee)

Best New Actor: Kim Seon Ho (The Childe)

Best New Actress: Kim Si Eun (Next Sohee)

Best Director: Jung Ju-ri (Next Sohee)

Best New Director: Lee Ji Eun (The Hill of Secrets)

Best Screenplay: Kim Se In (The Apartment with Two Women)

Best Cinematography: Cho Hyung Rae (Concrete Utopia)

Best Art Direction: Jin Jong Hyun (The Moon)

Best Music: Dal Pa Ran (Phantom)

Concrete Utopia, Smugglers, Next Sohee, and The Moon have undoubtedly had a significant impact on the industry, as evidenced by the list of awards given to the films at the Buil Film Awards. All these movies not only brought new perspectives on filmmaking in the industry but also revealed never-before-seen roles and performances by its cast members, naturally having a lasting effect on both the viewers and the other contributors of the industry.

Additionally, Kim Seon-ho's The Childe, despite bagging only one award, was also the talk of the town during its release. The actor, who's often seen playing cheerful, soft, and swoon-worthy characters, was lauded for his portrayal of an unnamed assassin in The Childe.

As fans continue to celebrate the impressive and outstanding winners of the 2023 Buil Film Awards, they also hope for actors to further flourish in the industry by portraying diverse roles.