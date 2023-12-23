2024 Krazy K-pop Super Concert: Current lineup, tickets, presale, where to buy, and more

Krazy K-pop Super Concert is all set to be held in Los Angeles, United States, next year in February. K-pop groups including aespa and THE BOYZ have confirmed to join the official lineup for this music festival. Inducing much excitement among the fans, the CEO of Pulse Events, Luffy Huang, announced on Instagram the K-pop music festival for the first time in Los Angeles.

Pulse Event is widely popular for its concert tours, performances, and event organization with expertise in EDM. Having organized concert tours for K-pop artists such as EXO, BIGBANG, Dj Soda, and T-ara, they launched the 2023 Krazy K-pop Super Concert in New York.

This exciting news has thrilled American K-pop fans looking forward to watching their favorite stars perform live. On December 22, detailed information regarding the 2024 Krazy K-pop Super Concert in LA was released by the events agency.

Aespa and THE BOYZ to headline 2024 Krazy K-pop Super Concert in Los Angeles

The highly anticipated concert held its inaugural event in August this year in New York with renowned K-pop acts including IVE, Shownu, and Hyungwon of Monsta X, Kwon Eunbi, AB6IX, and Cravity performing.

Returning with a promising lineup, aespa has confirmed to headline the 2024 Krazy K-pop Super Concert. Officially announcing on the X, @krazyconcert wrote,

“We are thrilled to announce the phenomenal @aespa_official will be gracing the stage at the #Krazy #Kpop Concert in #LosAngeles! Secure your spot to witness the magic unfold on February 10th at BMO Stadium!”

The SM Entertainment girl group recently dropped their 4th mini album Drama on November 10 and is expected to give an electrifying performance at the concert.

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ is also geared up to headline the concert alongside aespa, @krazyconcert on the X wrote,

“We're thrilled to reveal that the incredible @IST_THEBOYZ will be setting the stage ablaze at the #Krazy #Kpop #Concert in #LosAngeles! Don't miss #THEBOYZ in action on Feb 10th at #BMOStadium!”

THE BOYZ dropped their highly awaited 2nd full album [PHANTASY] Pt. 2 Sixth Sense on November 20. On December 6, they also released the digital single Dear.

The upcoming 2024 Krazy K-pop Super Concert is scheduled to be held on February 10 (KST) at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles. Following the latest announcement by Pulse Events, the final lineup of the concert will be confirmed in January.

Tickets, Pre-sale, Where to buy, and more

Fans and potential attendees can visit the official website of the Krazy K-pop Super Concert for general admission tickets and VIP packages. General admission and VIP package sales will begin on Tuesday, January 9 from 10 am to 10 pm.

To get your hands on public on-sale tickets, one can visit the official website of Ticketmaster to grab their tickets. The public on-sale tickets will start on January 10 at 10 am.