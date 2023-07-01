"30,000 little angels voted for an angel" - Fans delighted after BTS' J-hope honored as Best Star at 3rd Korea Children's Awards

The BTS fandom rejoiced when Jung Hoseok aka J-Hope, was honored with the esteemed title of Best Star at the Korea Children's Awards, an annual event that celebrates outstanding individuals. Out of 31 nominees representing various categories, J-Hope was chosen as the ultimate winner by the children themselves, making the recognition all the more special.

As per a report by Allkpop, 30,000 children voted to determine the winners at the event.

Jane⁷ by JK 🃏 @Janeisdone

I hope he sees this jayvee @uarmyvibe BTS jhope, the Best Star chosen by 30, 000 children. "The Korea Children's Award is an award in which children and youth under the age of 19 directly select people and organizations that have contributed to the promotion of children's rights. Since last March, finalists were + twitter.com/yonhaptweet/st… BTS jhope, the Best Star chosen by 30, 000 children. "The Korea Children's Award is an award in which children and youth under the age of 19 directly select people and organizations that have contributed to the promotion of children's rights. Since last March, finalists were + twitter.com/yonhaptweet/st… https://t.co/0rTlYWepUd 30,000 little angel voted for an angel 🥹I hope he sees this twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat… 30,000 little angel voted for an angel 🥹I hope he sees this twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat…

Organized by the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, the event, 3rd Korea Children's Daesang, took place on June 30, 2023, at Seoul City Hall. As the rapper couldn't attend the ceremony himself, a cardboard statue of him was displayed on the stage as he won the Best Star award. This achievement further solidifies the BTS rapper's influence and popularity among young fans, showcasing his positive impact on the younger generation.

"We are proud of you" - Fans delighted with J-Hope's contribution to children's welfare

The Korea Children's Awards is an annual event that recognizes individuals and organizations for their exceptional contributions to children's welfare and development. Organized by the Green Umbrella Children's Foundation, the awards aim to celebrate and honor those who have made a positive impact on the lives of children in South Korea.

The awards ceremony includes various categories, including Best Star, Best TV Program, Best Book, Best Character, and more. Nominees are selected based on their ability to engage, educate, and inspire children, fostering their growth and well-being.

hoba94¹³⁷🐿🏁DANCE EMPEROR¹⁰/¹⁷/2⁴ @Kingjunghoseok2



CONGRATULATIONSJ-HOPE

OUR LOVELY START

#JHOPE Hoseok has won“BEST STAR AWARD”at the 3rd edition of The Korea Children’s Awards Ceremony.Jung Hoseok who consistently donates every year towards charities centered around kids,was chosen by kids to receive this recognition.CONGRATULATIONSJ-HOPEOUR LOVELY START Hoseok has won“BEST STAR AWARD”at the 3rd edition of The Korea Children’s Awards Ceremony.Jung Hoseok who consistently donates every year towards charities centered around kids,was chosen by kids to receive this recognition.CONGRATULATIONSJ-HOPEOUR LOVELY START #JHOPE https://t.co/zP5QgFw0rU

In this year's edition of the awards, BTS member J-Hope emerged as a winner, being recognized for his noteworthy contributions to the welfare of children. He has demonstrated his generosity and made several donations worth approximately 800 million Korean won, as per Dispatch.

His notable contributions include a donation of 100 million Korean won in 2021 to aid children affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, a joint donation of 100 million won with fellow BTS member Jimin in February 2023 to support earthquake victims in Serbia and Turkey through UNICEF's emergency fund, and more.

The Arson singer's philanthropic endeavors extend further, with a significant donation of $89,000 made on Children's Day in 2021 to ChildFund Korea. This generous contribution aimed to support the establishment of a new One Stop Center in Tanzania, East Africa, benefiting children in need.

"In light of Children's Day, J-Hope donated 100 million won for the support of children in Tanzania exposed to violence," ChildFund Korea said.

After he was honored for having a positive impact on the lives of children, fans could not stop praising their beloved "Hobi" for his selfless work.

Mounika Akki @Mounika_N_99



WE ARE PROUD OF YOU J-HOPE WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOBI WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOSEOK 30,000 children voted #jhope to win the "Best Star Award" at the 3rd Korea Children's Award organized by ChildFund Korea.WE ARE PROUD OF YOU J-HOPE WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOBI WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOSEOK 30,000 children voted #jhope to win the "Best Star Award" at the 3rd Korea Children's Award organized by ChildFund Korea.WE ARE PROUD OF YOU J-HOPE WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOBI WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOSEOK https://t.co/Ukr6DRwYPC

KITH - HUH⁉️🦋🏁🃏- TRYING TO REST @kithicdames jayvee @uarmyvibe Kmedia reports that BTS #JHOPE won the Best Star Award at the 3rd Korea Children's Awards, the only awards ceremony in Korea where children takes the lead in participating in the entire process from candidate recommendation to presenting the award Kmedia reports that BTS #JHOPE won the Best Star Award at the 3rd Korea Children's Awards, the only awards ceremony in Korea where children takes the lead in participating in the entire process from candidate recommendation to presenting the award https://t.co/aW5Mq8F0zW Children never lie & they are free from preconceived bias as they look beyond superficial things. That is REAL IMPACT! He made a mark for being kind and caring. #jhope is the perfect role model that children and peers should emulate. Not the arrogant, fame hungry and lazy idols. twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat… Children never lie & they are free from preconceived bias as they look beyond superficial things. That is REAL IMPACT! He made a mark for being kind and caring. #jhope is the perfect role model that children and peers should emulate. Not the arrogant, fame hungry and lazy idols. twitter.com/uarmyvibe/stat…

The Hobi Lab @thehobilab



WE ARE PROUD OF YOU J-HOPE

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOBI

WE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOSEOK 30,000 children voted #jhope to win the “Best Star Award” at the 3rd Korea Children’s Award organized by ChildFund Korea.WE ARE PROUD OF YOU J-HOPEWE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOBIWE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOSEOK 30,000 children voted #jhope to win the “Best Star Award” at the 3rd Korea Children’s Award organized by ChildFund Korea.WE ARE PROUD OF YOU J-HOPEWE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOBIWE ARE PROUD OF YOU HOSEOK https://t.co/AASvoZxSIo

MORE-versary @jeongmau The Man that MORE-versary @jeongmau He was voted by 30,000 kids!!!



He donated more than 800 million won for children, is selected as the winner of the 'Korea Children's Best Star Award' voted by 30,000 children



CONGRATULATIONS JHOPE JEONG HOSEOK WON The Korea Children’s AwardHe was voted by 30,000 kids!!!He donated more than 800 million won for children, is selected as the winner of the 'Korea Children's Best Star Award' voted by 30,000 childrenCONGRATULATIONS JHOPE twitter.com/hopeonworld_tw… JEONG HOSEOK WON The Korea Children’s Award 😭😭😭 He was voted by 30,000 kids!!! He donated more than 800 million won for children, is selected as the winner of the 'Korea Children's Best Star Award' voted by 30,000 childrenCONGRATULATIONS JHOPE twitter.com/hopeonworld_tw… https://t.co/sMUWkxqOdy I shed some tears editing this videoThe Man that #jhope is! The impact that he brings to the kids & youth of today is SO MUCH REWARDING than any music records he also deserves. I wonder how Hobi feels when he gets this news 🥹 WE ARE JUST SO PROUD OF YOU, HOBI! twitter.com/jeongmau/statu… I shed some tears editing this video😭😭 The Man that #jhope is! The impact that he brings to the kids & youth of today is SO MUCH REWARDING than any music records he also deserves. I wonder how Hobi feels when he gets this news 🥹 WE ARE JUST SO PROUD OF YOU, HOBI! twitter.com/jeongmau/statu… https://t.co/NfnyqP3y99

The highlight of this event is that the children themselves play a central role in this event, actively participating in recommending and selecting the contributors.

J-Hope's recent achievements

During his time serving in the South Korean military to fulfill his mandatory duties, Hoseok has continued to make waves in the music industry. Despite his absence, he achieved a significant milestone by becoming the first Korean soloist to amass over 15.1 million followers on Spotify, solidifying his position as the most followed Korean artist on the platform.

Furthermore, J-Hope's accomplishments extend to his music releases. It has already been a year since he released his first song, More, from his highly successful album, Jack in the Box. The song made an impressive debut by entering the Top 10 on Spotify's global charts. Additionally, within just 24 hours, More garnered 16 million views and claimed the number 1 spot on iTunes, further highlighting its popularity and J-Hope's impact as an artist.

Poll : 0 votes