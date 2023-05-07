90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 14 release date, air time, and plot

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 14, titled Never Say I Regret, Always Say I Learned, will air on TLC this Sunday, May 7, at 8 pm ET. The episode will be two hours long and fans will be able to stream it on Discovery+ one day after the television broadcast.

The episode might feature the end of Kris and Jeymi's relationship just months after their wedding. Jeymi was upset that Kris went to her home in the US and did not return to Colombia for a long time, even refusing to talk to her on the phone. Kris, on the other hand, had confessed that she was trying to earn money for the both of them as Jeymi did not have a job.

In the upcoming episode, Kris finally meets Jeymi in Colombia but the pair will have an explosive argument as the latter yells at Kris:

"I need time with you."

Kris asks Jeymi to stop screaming at her and storms out of the room. Jeymi then says that she is "done" with the marriage and Kris also says that she is "tired" of fighting with her.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 4 episode 14: Daniele and Yohan's marriage hangs in the balance

TLC's description of the episode reads:

"A family fight leaves Gabe and Isabel's wedding in jeopardy; Kris and Jeymi have an explosive reunion; Daniele and Yohan's marriage is on the rocks; Oussama asks Debbie to hear him out; Jen and Rishi's relationship reaches a breaking point."

This week on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Gabe will get very upset after learning that his sister Monica is not coming to his wedding. Monica and Gabe had a fight just a day before the big event, so the former decided not to show up for the ceremony. As seen in a promo, Gabe mentions that Isabel has done this type of stuff previously but he wanted her to be a part of the wedding.

He also says that he never thought that he would get married without Monica. Daniele will also be upset with her husband Yohan after a very awkward meeting with her ex-boyfriend. In a promo, Yohan tells Daniele not to disrespect him, while the latter says that she cannot live with an "angry jealous man" like him.

Meanwhile, Oussama will try to convince Debbie to give him one more chance after an intense fight. In a promo for 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, Debbie calls him a "ticking time bomb" but also mentions that "love can conquer anything."

Rishi will tell Jen that he will give her some personal space by buying a house near his parents' home after their wedding. Jen calls him "delusional" in a confessional but agrees to do the same.

Rishi will also confess that his relatives have an issue with Jen's age, as she is 14 years older than him. Jen asks him to "stop wasting" her time in a 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way promo.

Jen and Rishi have been in a relationship for three years but the latter still wanted more time to tell his family about their engagement, so the former's friends arrived in India and disclosed the big news to Rishi's mother and uncle.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs on TLC every Sunday at 8 pm ET and fans can also stream the show on Discovery+ and TLC Go.

