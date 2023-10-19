90s cartoon Gargoyles is getting a live-action remake from James Wan

The popular 90s cartoon Gargoyles is slated to be back on the air in live-action, over 30 years after making its debut as an animated television series. Reimagining the 1990s animation as a live-action series for Disney+, Gary Dauberman and James Wan's Atomic Monster Banner have teamed up for this project. They are best known for their work together on the successful Annabelle horror films.

Atomic Monster, run by Wan and Michael Clear, will be the executive producer for the show. Meanwhile, Dauberman will create, executive produce, and even act as the showrunner. Disney Branded Television describes the initiative as being in its early stages of development.

Gargoyles live-action remake confirmed for Disney+ by James Wan

On October 17, 2023, James Wan announced the news of the live-action remake with an Instagram post where the caption read:

“The Gargoyles are out of the bag. Excited to be working with Gary again, on this! He’s a true fan.”

Walt Disney Television Animation produced Gargoyles for three seasons between 1994 and 1997. The idea was that gargoyle statues had been transported from a Scottish castle to contemporary New York. After arriving in the Big Apple, the statues break free from a 1000-year-old enchantment and assume responsibility for guarding the city, turning into “stone by day, warriors by night,” as the show’s narration solemnly stated.

Greg Weisman’s series debuted amid a period of groundbreaking series animation, as Gargoyles rode a wave of darker and more intricately plotted shows, such as X-Men and Batman: The Animated Series. Like the previous series, Gargoyles became ingrained in the minds of a generation of TV viewers, inspiring a cult following.

The logline for the project currently reads:

“Based on the cult classic Disney animated series, Goliath is the last of a heroic race of gargoyle warriors who once lived among mankind. Free from a centuries long curse that turned him into stone, Goliath struggles to solve the mystery of his past while watching over modern-day New York City alongside police detective Elisa Maza.”

Disney attempted to create a feature about Gargoyles in current times in 2010, about the same time it produced The Sorcerer's Apprentice, even though the company hasn't publicly attempted to transfer the franchise into other mediums. The latter was a box office letdown, and shortly after that, the project came to an abrupt halt.

The show has never been revived despite having a devoted cult following ever since it debuted. Over the years, many speculations and attempts at a film adaptation have existed, but none of them have ever materialized. It remains to be seen how the live-action rendition of the show will work out with James Wan and Gary Dauberman at the helm.

Dauberman's writing for horror films, such as the Annabelle and The Nun film series, made him most famous. Atomic Monster and James Wan produced each of them, and their upcoming collaboration also looks like a good fit for them.