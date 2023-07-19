"A baller move": Jack Smith's Subway visit wins over the internet as CNN coverage gets trolled online

On Tuesday, July 18, CNN reported Special Counsel Jack Smith leaving a local Subway outlet in the aftermath of sending a letter to former President Donald Trump informing him that he is the target of a Justice Department investigation.

While on-air, Inside Politics host of CNN Dana Bash drew the viewers’ attention to correspondent Evan Perez’s exclusive footage, which showed Smith exiting a Subway store around lunchtime, looking carefree and refusing to answer reporters’ questions. She said on the news that Special Counsel Smith was seen “unable to resist a five-dollar footlong.”

She also compared the imagery to that of Donald Trump, hinting that he was nowhere near composed while Smith was completely calm.

“What is important is the imagery here. They clearly wanted us to see him and that image to be very different from what we saw in the former president's post, which is that he's a deranged individual,” she reported.

Dana Bash’s comment was about Donald Trump’s recent post on Truth Social, where he directly attacked Jack Smith for daring to inform him that he is the target of a grand jury investigation into the January 6 riot.

While the CNN coverage was trolled online for being so obsessed with the movements of the Special Justice, netizens found Smith’s Subway visit inspiring. One Twitter user even tweeted:

“Gotta love this image of Jack Smith picking up his Subway sandwich”: Special Justice earns applauds online

While Special Justice Jack Smith did not publicly acknowledge sending any letter to Donald Trump, Justice Department confirmed it to Fox News. Meanwhile, Donald Trump made the news public by taking to his self-launched social media platform Truth Social on Tuesday.

“Deranged Jack Smith, prosecutor with Joe Biden's DOJ, sent a letter (again it was a Sunday night!) stating that I am the TARGET of the January 6th Grand Jury Investigation and giving me a very short four days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest an Indictment,” the former US President wrote.

Meanwhile, Jack Smith showed up at a Subway joint to grab his lunch sandwich, disregarding media attention. He seemed to exit the shop with a wrap.

Evan Perez, the CNN reporter who first broke the news, even shared how there were probably five to six sandwich shops between Smith’s office and the location of the Subway, but he chose to go to that particular joint and even stood in like others. While Perez was not sure what kind of sandwich the Special Justice went for, he said:

“We now are on watch for when this potential indictment is coming.”

Regardless of CNN’s breaking of the news of Smith visiting a subway joint, netizens were all in praise of him and took the opportunity to call out the news outlet. Here are some of the comments:

The talk of Smith’s appearance at Subway was also discussed by CNN News Central correspondent John King who said the act was a “message to Donald Trump."

“Jack Smith going to Subway today is a message to Donald Trump. Donald Trump tries to intimidate people, he bullies people, he tries to scare you away. That was Jack Smith with no words and a simple $5 sub in his hand saying ‘I'm not going anywhere," John King said.

To this, Dana Bash agreed that the imagery was “intentional and spoke volumes.”

Interestingly, this is not the first time Smith has launched an investigation into Donald Trump. Earlier this year, he investigated the former President for allegedly retaining classified documents in his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida. This led to Trump receiving an indictment. However, Trump has maintained his innocence.