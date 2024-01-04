"A good sign for us": Fans give mixed reactions as RBW allegedly removes MAMAMOO from the artist section of their company website

MAMAMOO is all over social media at the moment, as fans are sharing their concerns about RBW allegedly removing the K-pop girl group's image from their official website. Fans of the quartet are now worried about the status of the group's exclusive contract with their agency.

The alleged removal of MAMAMOO's name from the artist section of RBW's website has naturally sparked curiosity among fans regarding the group's exclusive contract for group activities under the agency. Only two members, Solar and Moonbyul, are currently signed under RBW for their solo activities. Furthermore, they are also promoting as the sub-unit known as MAMAMOO+.

The speculations about the girl group's contract with RBW have garnered much attention from fans online. Some fans are demanding better treatment of the group and have expressed disappointment in the management company. On the other hand, others have taken the commission of MAMAMOO from RBW's Artists section as a positive sign. One user on X (formerly Twitter) said,

"A good sign for us."

"DEFINITELY something going on": Mixed reactions from fans as RBW allegedly removes MAMAMOO from their website

On January 4, fans of the K-pop powerhouse noticed suspicious activity on the official website of their agency RBW. Fans highlighted that the group does not appear in the "Artists" section of their website. As the gogobebe singers are one of the most successful K-pop groups that debuted under RBW, fans raised concerns about the alleged removal of the AYA singers from the website.

Thus, they are now concerned about the K-pop girl group's group activities under the agency. Enraged fans have since taken to X to share their thoughts on this matter.

More about the group members' solo activities

Wheein was the first member of the group to depart from the agency, as she signed with THE L1ve for solo activities. Previously, Hwasa exited RBW upon her contract expiration. The idol then signed an exclusive contract with PSY's agency, PNation.

Meanwhile, Solar and Moonbyul are the only two members who are still signed under RBW, while they also release music as the sub-unit of MAMAMOO+. Following the alleged activities on RBW's website, fans speculated that the two idols might also depart from RBW soon. However, nothing regarding their contracts has been stated by the agency.

Last year, the Hip singers, Solar, Moonbyul, Wheein, and Hwasa, went on their first-ever world tour "MY CON." The highly successful musical trek concluded on June 4, 2023. They also released the documentary MY CON THE MOVIE on June 21, showcasing the behind-the-scenes of the group's world tour.

Further, the group's only sub-unit also went on their first fan concert TWO RABBITS CODE in Seoul, Tapei, Manila, Jakarta, Osaka, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Kuala Lumpur from September to December 2023.