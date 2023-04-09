“A lot of y’all owe Chris Pratt an apology”: Social media users stunned over the actor’s work as voice artist in Super Mario Bros. Movie

A lot of people were not happy with Chris Pratt being the voice behind Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie when the trailer first came out last year. Pratt’s voice was vehemently criticized as not being suitable for Mario’s character. Many disapproved of Pratt and opined that the actor would not be able to do justice to the iconic video game character in its first animated feature-length film.

However, two days after the movie’s release on April 7, fans formed a different opinion about Pratt, and they have come to the consensus that his voice was alright in the movie. Most people who have watched the movie think that the 43-year-old actor did a decent job.

One Twitter user, Joshua Madden, pointed out that a lot of people owe Chris Pratt an apology.

Joshua Madden @JoshuaM37848390 A lot of y'all owe Chris Pratt an apology

Netizens' reactions to Chris Pratt as Mario before and after the movie's release

The internet before The Super Mario Bros. Movie released

When the trailer for the Super Mario movie was first released in October 2022 during a Nintendo Direct presentation, many mentioned that Chris Pratt sounded like himself in the movie, saying that the directors should have hired an actual voice actor for Mario’s role.

Even though fans of the video game seemed to be over the moon at the announcement of the movie, they were not too impressed with Pratt’s voice in it and quickly formed quite a harsh opinion. A few others highlighted that the movie’s French dub sounded rather perfect, while they called Pratt a miscast for the movie.

Quinton Reviews🎬 @Q_Review Wow, that movie looks amazing and Chris Pratt still seems wildly miscast

kira 👾 @kirawontmiss Everyone was hyped to hear Mario's voice when it's just Chris Pratt normal voice LMAOOO

Ollie🏹 @TheQuiver_ twitter.com/AnimeAjay/stat… Ajay @AnimeAjay French dub got a killer Mario lmao damn WHY DO THEY GET SOMEBODY WHO ACTUALLY SOUNDS LIKE MARIO AND WE GET CHRIS PRATT????

Ev 🐑🌟 is Working on Commissions @starteas Chris Pratt saying he worked so hard on the Mario voice only for it to sound like Chris Pratt is the funniest thing

The internet after The Super Mario Bros. Movie released

After a lot of backlash, Chris Pratt is finally free from the strong criticism for giving his voice to Mario in the animated film. Most of the people who were strongly critical of Pratt being cast in The Super Mario Bros. Movie have changed their opinion after watching the film in theaters.

Many even said that the movie served well and was fun to watch. Some mentioned that Pratt did a great job and portrayed Mario's character unexpectedly well.

Reecee (Mostly Inactive) @Reecee_yt First Impressions of the Mario Movie:

-Chris Pratt actually sounded natural as Mario, it was way better than I expected

-A few really cool character cameos and appearances that I didn’t expect

-It was fast-paced but I actually liked that

Reecee (Mostly Inactive) @Reecee_yt First Impressions of the Mario Movie:

-Chris Pratt actually sounded natural as Mario, it was way better than I expected

-A few really cool character cameos and appearances that I didn't expect

-It was fast-paced but I actually liked that

-The action scenes were implemented well

TheNCSmaster @TheNCSmaster Gotta say Chris Pratt did a way better job as Mario than most expected



TheNCSmaster @TheNCSmaster Gotta say Chris Pratt did a way better job as Mario than most expected

I think there was just an adjustment period since he played way more into Mario's Brooklyn side whereas we're used to Charles Martinet's much heavier Italian take

Welcome to GAMECORP @GAMECORPpod Chris Pratt did just fine as Mario

StupidMarioBros1Fan @StupidMarioFan1 No joke I honestly forgot I was listening to Chris Pratt halfway through the Mario Movie.



StupidMarioBros1Fan @StupidMarioFan1 No joke I honestly forgot I was listening to Chris Pratt halfway through the Mario Movie.

Is it the same voice as the old cartoons? No but it has similar enough vibes if you're a fan of Brooklyn Mario. At the very least, it is not "Chris Pratt talking" he does do an accent.

K.Rool-Main5116 @KRoolMain5116 I never disliked the casting for Chris Pratt as Mario



K.Rool-Main5116 @KRoolMain5116 I never disliked the casting for Chris Pratt as Mario

And after watching the Mario movie…

Carrick 'RaccoonBroVA' @CarrickInabnett The Mario Movie was so much damn fun, which is really all I could've possibly asked for. The Sonic movies are still okay, but the only thing the first film has over the Mario movie is a better post credits scene honestly. Also Chris Pratt was great, don't @ me.

Simon A. (Baby Lamb Creations) @BabyLamb5 I FINALLY saw the Super Mario Bros. Movie and….IT IS THE BEST MOVIE I’VE EVER SEEN!



An absolute masterpiece! A great celebration of the franchise, and the entire cast (even Chris Pratt) portrayed the characters perfectly.



Simon A. (Baby Lamb Creations) @BabyLamb5 I FINALLY saw the Super Mario Bros. Movie and….IT IS THE BEST MOVIE I'VE EVER SEEN!

An absolute masterpiece! A great celebration of the franchise, and the entire cast (even Chris Pratt) portrayed the characters perfectly.

It was so worth the wait! Definitely go see it!

Chris Pratt on voicing Mario

Earlier this year, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor spoke to Variety and shared that everyone in the film worked hard to craft the perfect voice for Mario. Pratt said:

“We tried out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of.”

The actor referred to his narration and said that it was an animated voice-over narrative and not a live-action movie. He joked that he was not going to wear a plumber suit and run all over, but was only providing his voice for an animated character. Pratt added:

“It is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”

Despite Pratt having to face a lot of criticism and disapproving comments from fans upon being cast as Mario in the movie, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic told Film Magazine that casting Chris Pratt made sense to them. Horvath said:

“It’s a bit of an origin tale. It’s the story of Mario becoming Super Mario.”

He added that finding the perfect voice for Mario meant that they had to find an actor who could portray a plumber from Brooklyn believably and is also a blue-collar guy belonging to an Italian immigrant family.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first announced in September 2021. The voice-over cast includes several other A-list actors in the industry alongside Pratt. The movie featured “Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevil Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.

