“A lot of y’all owe Chris Pratt an apology”: Social media users stunned over the actor’s work as voice artist in Super Mario Bros. Movie

A lot of people were not happy with Chris Pratt being the voice behind Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie when the trailer first came out last year. Pratt’s voice was vehemently criticized as not being suitable for Mario’s character. Many disapproved of Pratt and opined that the actor would not be able to do justice to the iconic video game character in its first animated feature-length film.
However, two days after the movie’s release on April 7, fans formed a different opinion about Pratt, and they have come to the consensus that his voice was alright in the movie. Most people who have watched the movie think that the 43-year-old actor did a decent job.
One Twitter user, Joshua Madden, pointed out that a lot of people owe Chris Pratt an apology.
Netizens' reactions to Chris Pratt as Mario before and after the movie's release
The internet before The Super Mario Bros. Movie released
When the trailer for the Super Mario movie was first released in October 2022 during a Nintendo Direct presentation, many mentioned that Chris Pratt sounded like himself in the movie, saying that the directors should have hired an actual voice actor for Mario’s role.
Even though fans of the video game seemed to be over the moon at the announcement of the movie, they were not too impressed with Pratt’s voice in it and quickly formed quite a harsh opinion. A few others highlighted that the movie’s French dub sounded rather perfect, while they called Pratt a miscast for the movie.
The internet after The Super Mario Bros. Movie released
After a lot of backlash, Chris Pratt is finally free from the strong criticism for giving his voice to Mario in the animated film. Most of the people who were strongly critical of Pratt being cast in The Super Mario Bros. Movie have changed their opinion after watching the film in theaters.
Many even said that the movie served well and was fun to watch. Some mentioned that Pratt did a great job and portrayed Mario's character unexpectedly well.
Chris Pratt on voicing Mario
Earlier this year, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor spoke to Variety and shared that everyone in the film worked hard to craft the perfect voice for Mario. Pratt said:
“We tried out a few things and landed on something that I’m really proud of.”
The actor referred to his narration and said that it was an animated voice-over narrative and not a live-action movie. He joked that he was not going to wear a plumber suit and run all over, but was only providing his voice for an animated character. Pratt added:
“It is updated and unlike anything you’ve heard in the Mario world before.”
Despite Pratt having to face a lot of criticism and disapproving comments from fans upon being cast as Mario in the movie, directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic told Film Magazine that casting Chris Pratt made sense to them. Horvath said:
“It’s a bit of an origin tale. It’s the story of Mario becoming Super Mario.”
He added that finding the perfect voice for Mario meant that they had to find an actor who could portray a plumber from Brooklyn believably and is also a blue-collar guy belonging to an Italian immigrant family.
The Super Mario Bros. Movie was first announced in September 2021. The voice-over cast includes several other A-list actors in the industry alongside Pratt. The movie featured “Queen’s Gambit” star Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, Jack Black as Bowser, Charlie Day as Luigi, Seth Rogan as Donkey Kong, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, Kevil Michael Richardson as Kamek, Sebastian Maniscalco as Spike, and Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong.