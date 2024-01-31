"A man written by a woman": Fans react as photographer Mugunghwa shares her experience of working with BTS’ Jimin & photos from "Love Yourself" teaser

On January 31, 2024, X account @JiminGlobal posted an update about BTS photographer Mugunghwa Sonyeo, who had shared several pictures of Park Jimin from the Love Yourself teaser from 2017. The update is originally from January 13, 2019, when Mugunghwa mentioned her experience of working with the Like Crazy singer-songwriter and shared how the idol is apparently the kindest and the most handsome person she has ever photographed.

After the images and the interview of Mugunghwa resurfaced online on X, fans rejoiced as many new ARMYs, aka the group's fandom, now became familiar with such positive words towards Jimin. They went to the social media platform and shared that the Like Crazy singer-songwriter is a "man written by a woman."

“Just compassion personified”: Fans lavish praise on Jimin's kindness and behavior towards others

In January 2019, South Korean media outlet Ten Asia reported that MUGUNG, who photographed BTS members during the 2017 Love Yourself: Her album teaser, shared how kind the Like Crazy singer-songwriter is to everyone around him. Mugunghwa Sonyeo mentioned how, during the shoot, it was raining heavily but, due to her busy schedule, she did not let herself be bothered by the rain.

She continued with her work and recalled how the Like Crazy singer-songwriter came towards her and held an umbrella above her head to keep her from getting drenched in the rain. She expressed that it was this gesture of kindness that she would never forget in her entire life. Mugunghwa Sonyeo said:

"It was very hot and also raining heavily on that day. While I was working, Jimin came over and put an umbrella over me. I will never forget Jimin and his kindness."

Mugunghwa apparently pursued independent study in photography while majoring in cinema and animation. She began working with idols after sharing her work on social media, which secured her numerous calls from different agencies. Her name Mugunghwa also means "Rose of Sharon," which is also the nickname she is known by in the industry.

Mugunghwa Sonyeo, known for her ability to click fairytale-like images of idols, shared during the January 2019 MBC FM’s show Idol Radio that the Like Crazy singer-songwriter of BTS is apparently by far the most good-looking and kind person she has ever photographed.

"I would say Jimin is by far the most handsome person I have ever taken photos of."

Interestingly, it was this Love Yourself teaser photoshoot that led to the "Smeraldo" theory, where the BTS ARMY had conjectured the fairytale-hued teaser photos to be a hint at BTS' comeback project in September 2017. Nevertheless, on January 31, 2024, after more than seven years, the interview with Mugunghwa Sonyeo resurfaced, highlighting Jimin's kindness and sheer beauty.

Naturally, the BTS ARMY took to social media to react to the update, as they swooned over Jimin's old images from the Love Yourself teaser in 2017.

Meanwhile, the fan theory based on the Smeraldo flower—which is not even a real flower—became an iconic connection between BTS and ARMY. Remarkably, "BTS_Smeraldo" appears in the file name of one of the blog's photos from back in August 2017, after the Love Yourself teaser photographs by Mugunghwa Sonyeo were released.

As followers looked through the shop's Instagram account, which has pictures of Smeraldo, along with the phrase "sincerity that was not able to be delivered," further possible connections to BTS' comeback were found. Just like BTS's return, the Smeraldo flower store was set to open in September 2017.

On September 18, 2017, BTS released their legendary album 承 HER—the first album in the Love Yourself series, followed by the second part, Love Yourself: Tear, on May 18, 2018. The final part, Love Yourself: Answer, came out on August 24, 2018.