“A true Angel”: ARMYs praise BTS’ Jungkook for his generous donation to Seoul National University Children's Hospital

BTS’ Jungkook earns praise from ARMYs for helping needy patients with a generous donation to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital. For those unversed, back in April, the Euphoria singer donated ₩ 1 billion to Seoul National University Children's Hospital to aid underprivileged and sick children and their families. The massive amount donated is being used to treat children who cannot afford expensive medical treatments, as evidenced by fan testimonies.

According to @jkteamkor2, they met a fan (name not mentioned but referred to as OP) who told them that a woman told her how her husband is receiving rehabilitation and speech therapy at Seoul National University Children's Hospital after suffering from an unexpected case of a cerebral hemorrhage in the same hospital, BTS’ Jungkook donated to back in April and praised him for his life-saving monetary donations.

OP revealed that her husband was able to continue his treatment and improve tremendously, and she wants to thank the BTS singer for this.

"A true angel," @dorabry16 wrote, praising BTS’ Jungkook for his generous donation of ₩ 1 billion to Seoul National University Children's Hospital.

Your heart is very big and pure

Thank you Jungkook @_RapperJK A true angel. For him, the health and happiness of people is very important.Your heart is very big and pure

BTS’ Jungkook’s generous donation of ₩ 1 billion was published on the front page of the hospital's monthly newspaper

Jungkook's 1 BILLION WON donation to Seoul National University Children's Hospital to use for the benefit of sick children & their families was published on the front page of hospital's monthly newspaper release.

BTS’ Jungkook’s kind donation of ₩ 1 billion to Seoul National University Children’s Hospital to use for the benefit of sick children and their families was published on the front page of the hospital's monthly newspaper release. They revealed that the significant sum of money the Dreamers singer donated last month on April 14 would be put to use for the treatment of children from low-income families and the integrated control care projects.

Most medical procedures are extremely strenuous and stressful. Besides causing a hole in one’s pocket, they are life-draining, and the gap during the treatment period affects the child's future and makes it difficult for them to grow as a normal, functioning member of society.

The children’s care unit is currently operating as an integrated care center that aims to facilitate the person’s recovery in a wholesome way, and BTS’ Jungkook’s donation has been life-saving, as mentioned in the testimony above.

ARMYs have taken to social media to lavish praise on the Left and Right hitmaker for his kindness, thoughtfulness, and generosity in helping so many people get better thanks to his donations.

@_RapperJK It was an amazing donation. Jungkook has a heart of gold!

@_RapperJK May God always protect Jungkook from every evil eye and trouble, give him all the happiness and peace of mind

@Asia_JK97 @seongbongseon Jungkook the Philanthropist, we are so proud of you Jungkook

@Jungkook_SNS When i think i can't be more proud of this kind soul. Am amazed! JK never fails to make us proud! Everyday! Every moment

@Jungkook_SNS Ggukie got so many people's blessings , he deserve all the love and happiness in the world

@Asia_JK97 This kind of noble work should be appreciated, others will get inspired.

Additionally, a fan who goes by the username @_RapperJK pointed out that they are a speech therapist, and when an individual suffers from any kind of hemorrhage or stroke, the best way to recover is to receive therapy to revive their speech and communication skills.

Had the hospital not been financially well-equipped with the necessary pieces of equipment, it would have had devastating effects on the patient, including permanent loss of hearing. However, thanks to BTS’ Jungkook’s timely intervention and donation, many lives will be saved at Seoul National University Children’s Hospital.

As a speech therapist, I can say that right after a person suffers a hemorrhage/stroke, the best chance a person has to recover their speech and communication skills is to receive therapy as soon as possible. His rehabilitation would have been greatly hindered if he couldn't…

Although he hasn’t made any statement regarding patients’ getting timely treatments thanks to his generous donation, he had previously stated that he was happy to bring a smile to sick children and hoped they could smile healthily.

“I hope that it will be of some help to children who are suffering, and I will support them so that they can smile healthily.”

BTS’ Jungkook surpasses 2 billion streams on Spotify with six songs

BTS’ Jungkook surpassed 2 billion streams across all credits on Spotify with only six songs and no official solo release. There are three songs under his individual Spotify profile: Dreamers, Left and Right, and Stay Alive, and three solo songs under Bangtan’s profile: Begin, Euphoria, and My Time. All the songs have showcased the singer’s brilliant vocals, incredible stage presence, and versatile talent.

ARMYs took to social media to trend - "Jungkook 2 Billion," "2 Billion for Jungkook," "Ace of pop Jungkook," and "Congratulations Jungkook," amongst others. With this, he has joined IU and his own bandmate SUGA as the only K-pop soloists to surpass 2 billion streams across all credits on the music streaming platform.

This amazing achievement solidifies the anticipation for the singer’s solo debut, which is touted to take place in the second half of this year.

