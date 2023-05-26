"A well-deserved elimination": Top Chef fans rejoice after Tom Goetter gets eliminated ahead of season 20 finale

Popular reality competition series Top Chef season 20 aired a brand new episode on Thursday, May 25, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a series of difficult challenges. They delivered some of their best dishes in front of the judges in hopes of impressing them and keep moving forward in the competition.

On this week's episode of Top Chef, Tom Goetter was eliminated from the competition just ahead of making the Top 4 heading into the grand finale in Paris. Buddha Lo, Sara Bradley, Ali Al Ghzawi, and Gabriel Rodriguez (Gabri), will be moving to compete in the finale episode next week.

Fans were overjoyed at Tom's elimination. He hasn't been a fan favorite as they haven't liked his attitude in the kitchen throughout the course of the season. One tweeted:

Hosted by Padma Lakshmi, the hit Bravo series has been extremely popular amongst audiences over the past few years that it has been on air. The show has seen a lot of fan-favorite contestants make it big in the culinary world. Season 20 of the competition saw former winners and finalists from various Top Chef franchises competing against each other.

Fans react to Tom Goetter's elimination from Top Chef season 20

Tom Goetter has received severe criticism from fans over the course of season 20. He was slammed for not being a team player, having a bad attitude, and being too overconfident in his cooks. After his elimination ahead of the Top Chef grand finale, fans took to social media to express their satisfaction with the judges' decision.

Check out what they have to say.

Fans took to social media to express their relief with Tom's elimination. Check it out.

TJS🥰 @__TJSfrenchie

Kitchen:) see ya prick 🏾 Tom needed to go. Tried to set up Gabri more than once, was a condescending jerk all

Season. Should never have made it this far. Yes! Finally! And after last chanceKitchen:) see ya prick🏾 Tom needed to go. Tried to set up Gabri more than once, was a condescending jerk allSeason. Should never have made it this far. #TopChef Yes! Finally! And after last chanceKitchen:) see ya prick✌🏾 Tom needed to go. Tried to set up Gabri more than once, was a condescending jerk allSeason. Should never have made it this far. #TopChef

BC NY @BlancaCamachoNY

#TopChef @___kelsee Yeah. Hard when our favorites are eliminated. But Tom was pretty much the “villain” of the season… Sorry! @___kelsee Yeah. Hard when our favorites are eliminated. But Tom was pretty much the “villain” of the season… Sorry! ✌️#TopChef

Tom Goetter gets eliminated ahead of Top Chef season 20 finale

Tom Goetter was a finalist on Top Chef Germany season 1. He earned his Masters Degree in Culinary Arts and graduated with honors from Steinberger Academy in Germany. Over the years of his culinary career, Tom has traveled all over the world and gained expertise in international cuisine by working at Michelin-star restaurants.

The contestant is an Executive Chef for the Scenic Eclipse. According to his Bravo bio, it is a "six-star world’s first Discovery Yacht, serving a variety of cuisines, including Modern Asian, Asian Street Food, French and Italian." In 2022, Tom was promoted to Director of Food & Beverage Ocean.

Tonight's episode of Top Chef saw Tom and fellow contestants gearing up for their last cook in London. As they entered the kitchen, host Padma Lakshmi revealed that Sara Bradley, who was eliminated in the previous episode, was returning to the competition after winning Last Chance Kitchen.

For the Quickfire challenge on Top Chef, the finalists had to make a dish with jelly mold. Tom chose a variety of different flavors to work with, including goat cheese panna cotta, cherry jelly, and several others. This unfortunately didn't work in his favor as the judges felt he had too much going on.

For the elimination challenge, the contestants had to make a trompe l’oeil dish. This meant they had to create a visual illusion to fool or trick the eye. The dish, which looked like something, should taste entirely different. Tom decided to make a caviar imposter out of seaweed.

Tom's end dish was seaweed and fish stock caviar, almond cream, and seaweed salad. While the dish was visually successful, but lagged behind in producing the flavor of the caviar as the almond cream overpowered his dish. He was eventually eliminated ahead of making the grand finale in Paris.

Season 20 of Top Chef is gearing towards crowning a winner and has only become interesting with each passing episode. The upcoming weeks will see the contestants be tasked with tougher challenges which will push them to their best culinary potential. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode next Thursday, June 1, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes