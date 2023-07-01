"Abel is a snake": TikTok video claiming The Idol is inspired by Selena Gomez sets the internet abuzz

A claim recently surfaced on popular short video sharing app TikTok that HBO's controversial drama series The Idol carries uncanny similarities with American singer Selena Gomez’s career. The internet has now been left flabbergasted at the realization and people are pretty disappointed with The Weeknd (the co-creator and co-writer of the show), who also dated the Same Old Love singer for a few months in 2017.

The Idol demonstrates the story of Jocelyn, an aspiring and sensational pop artist, who goes through a nervous breakdown, leading her to cancel her last tour to take care of her mental health. Later, Jocelyn resolves to reclaim her moniker as the s*xiest American pop star and gets involved in a complex relationship with a club owner, Tedros (played by The Weeknd), who is also a self-help guru and runs a contemporary cult.

As the show progressed, some Selena Gomez fans immediately recognized the resemblances in Jocelyn's life portrayed in the show with the events that had happened with the Bad Liar artist.

Additionally, The Weeknd's claim in a press conference that he was inspired by experiences of male and female idols of the industry did not sit right with many people. They slammed the 33-year-old singer for using some of Selena's traumatizing life events for his show.

One Twitter user called out Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, and labelled him "a snake."

sanju @walkwithzeal If The Idol is really about Selena Gomez’s life, Abel is a snake If The Idol is really about Selena Gomez’s life, Abel is a snake 🐍

"A sick and twisted individual": Internet disses The Weeknd for allegedly basing The Idol on Selena Gomez's life

Viewers of The Idol had begun to notice that a few pivotal scenes with the protagonist Jocelyn narrate almost the same challenges that Selena had struggled with in her career during 2016 and 2017. Videos were shared on social media showing parallel comparisons of the TV show with interviews given by the 30-year-old pop star.

As the show is set to release its episode 5 on July 2, viewers accused The Weeknd of exploiting Selena’s life story. Some fans claimed it was sick and twisted of the Starboy hitmaker to actually make a show off of his ex-girlfriend’s life and make money from it.

nat! | SAW SPEAK NOW ANNOUNCEMENT @forevrmoress me and my gf watched the idol last night… selena my love i’m so sorry for what abel put u thru… a sick and twisted individual… me and my gf watched the idol last night… selena my love i’m so sorry for what abel put u thru… a sick and twisted individual…

josh | ⚔️FEED THE BEAST⚔️ @iluvoutsellingu I didn’t realize how much The Weeknd made The Idol off of Selena Gomez… yikes I didn’t realize how much The Weeknd made The Idol off of Selena Gomez… yikes

َ @ftrebecca abel is already so insufferable to me and if the idol is actually abt selena i will get violent abel is already so insufferable to me and if the idol is actually abt selena i will get violent

h @houseofhazel I saw a thread on local twt about how the idol is based on Selena Gomez’ life while she was going through her kidney transplant and experiencing bipolar episodes????? If that’s true Abel is one twisted person I saw a thread on local twt about how the idol is based on Selena Gomez’ life while she was going through her kidney transplant and experiencing bipolar episodes????? If that’s true Abel is one twisted person

alice ✷ @aakosmicki ever since finding out the idol is probably just the weeknd’s selena gomez fanfic i haven’t been able to sleep ever since finding out the idol is probably just the weeknd’s selena gomez fanfic i haven’t been able to sleep

max @cultsclassics selena watching jocelyn on the idol selena watching jocelyn on the idol https://t.co/VRq0U5bDmC

Mitchell @AhsokaisRare people saying The Idol is just The Weeknd's weird Selena Gomez fetish Wattpad fan fic oh I need that man in prison right now



people saying The Idol is just The Weeknd's weird Selena Gomez fetish Wattpad fan fic oh I need that man in prison right nowhttps://t.co/idRQB6V1OW

Marcus @marcusekin 𝑱𝒂𝒔 @ughnotjas funny weird funny weird https://t.co/IZt0NGsxap Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and was a victim of bipolar episodes during this time, to take that part of her life and blast it into a drama series is top 3 most vicious things an ex can do. Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye yall are WEIRD! twitter.com/ughnotjas/stat… Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and was a victim of bipolar episodes during this time, to take that part of her life and blast it into a drama series is top 3 most vicious things an ex can do. Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye yall are WEIRD! twitter.com/ughnotjas/stat…

jana⁷ @nostalgiqmoons the similarities between the idol/selena is too much to be considered a coincidence. it makes me so sick, who does he think he is?? like someone needs to put him in his place the similarities between the idol/selena is too much to be considered a coincidence. it makes me so sick, who does he think he is?? like someone needs to put him in his place

Similarities portrayed between The Idol and Selena Gomez's life

The show has already been heavily criticized for exploiting the trauma experienced by female artists in the entertainment industry, incorporating overt s*xual and abusive themes, and extravagant nudity. The TikTok revelation that the show has been based on Selena Gomez’s career, set ablaze the criticisms once again.

1) The topless album cover

In the first episode of The Idol, Jocelyn was seen posing topless for the album cover of her upcoming release, in a similar manner that Selena posed for her album Revival in 2015.

antagonistic nightmare ♀ @toxicexgf alice ✷ @aakosmicki ever since finding out the idol is probably just the weeknd’s selena gomez fanfic i haven’t been able to sleep ever since finding out the idol is probably just the weeknd’s selena gomez fanfic i haven’t been able to sleep Yeah this man is actually evil toward Selena Gomez. Regardless of how cringey The Idol is, this is just too much to write off.. twitter.com/aakosmicki/sta… Yeah this man is actually evil toward Selena Gomez. Regardless of how cringey The Idol is, this is just too much to write off.. twitter.com/aakosmicki/sta… https://t.co/NkiinWTxen

2) The hospital wristband

In the same episode, Lily-Rose Depp's proatgonist also had a hospital wristband on her hand, which was said to be a leftover from her time in rehab. Fans quickly remembered how Selena also posed wearing a hospital bracelet during the promotion of her 2017 hit track Bad Liar, though Selena’s bracelet was due to her hospitalization because of her treatment for Lupus.

Marcus @marcusekin 𝑱𝒂𝒔 @ughnotjas funny weird funny weird https://t.co/IZt0NGsxap Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and was a victim of bipolar episodes during this time, to take that part of her life and blast it into a drama series is top 3 most vicious things an ex can do. Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye yall are WEIRD! twitter.com/ughnotjas/stat… Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and was a victim of bipolar episodes during this time, to take that part of her life and blast it into a drama series is top 3 most vicious things an ex can do. Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye yall are WEIRD! twitter.com/ughnotjas/stat…

3) The canceled tour

In The Idol, Jocelyn canceled her tour after she faced struggles with her mental health following the demise of her mother. Users on TikTok have pointed out how it bore a resemblance to Selena canceling her Revival tour due to anxiety and depression. Back then, the Rare Beauty entrepreneur had stated:

“I’ve discovered that anxiety, panic attacks and depression can be side effects of lupus, which can present their own challenges. I want to be proactive and focus on maintaining my health and happiness and have decided that the best way forward is to take some time off.”

4) The child actor background

Fans noted that both Selena Gomez and Jocelyn were child actors in a popular sitcom before setting out on their musical journey. The former rose to fame during her roles in Wizard of Waverly Place, Barney & Friends, and other Disney projects.

Sebastian Cubille @sebcubille hell the whole deceased mom/tour cancellation/mental breakdown angle it could be about kanye for all we know Marcus @marcusekin Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and was a victim of bipolar episodes during this time, to take that part of her life and blast it into a drama series is top 3 most vicious things an ex can do. Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye yall are WEIRD! twitter.com/ughnotjas/stat… Selena Gomez had a kidney transplant and was a victim of bipolar episodes during this time, to take that part of her life and blast it into a drama series is top 3 most vicious things an ex can do. Sam Levinson & Abel Tesfaye yall are WEIRD! twitter.com/ughnotjas/stat… the fact that people cant decide if the idol is based on selena, demi, miley, or britnney means that its not based on any one specific persionhell the whole deceased mom/tour cancellation/mental breakdown angle it could be about kanye for all we know twitter.com/marcusekin/sta… the fact that people cant decide if the idol is based on selena, demi, miley, or britnney means that its not based on any one specific persion 😅 hell the whole deceased mom/tour cancellation/mental breakdown angle it could be about kanye for all we know twitter.com/marcusekin/sta…

5) The assistant/ best friend relationship

Jocelyn shares a very close friendship with her assistant, Leia in the show, much like Selena Gomez shared with her assistant Theresa Mingus. In The Idol, Jocelyn even collaborates with Leia on a makeup line. Selena and Theresa collaborated on Theresa's swimwear brand, La'Mariette.

Though Selena Gomez's fans are convinced that The Idol pretty much tells Selena's story, a few others argued that almost all pop stars go through situations that Jocelyn is shown to experience.

Poll : 0 votes