“Absolutely absurd": Kate Middleton's neighbor Kevin Pietersen slams conspiracy theories as Princess spotted in viral farm shop video

On Monday, March 18, 2024, a video and several images of Kate Middleton went viral across social media platforms. The Princess of Wales was reportedly photographed over the weekend leaving a farm shop in Windsor alongside her husband, Prince William.

The hazy picture stirred up conspiracy theories online, with netizens speculating that the woman in it was not Kate Middleton. Many even used the hashtag #NotKate to emphasize their convictions.

In the wake of this, former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen, who is reportedly Kate and William’s neighbor, took to X to dismiss the rumors.

“The conspiracy theories around Kate are absolutely absurd!," Pietersen wrote.

He also urged the public to “leave her (Kate) and her beautiful family alone!!!!”

Kevin Pietersen slams Kate Middleton conspiracy theories online. (Image via X/ KP24)

In brief, exploring the latest conspiracy theory surrounding Kate Middleton

On Monday, The Sun and TMZ published a video and images of Kate Middleton and Prince William shopping at a local farm shop near their Windsor home. The clips immediately went viral and fueled conspiracy theories, with most people online believing the woman photographed was not the Princess of Wales.

Some claimed it was a Kate lookalike who posed alongside William, while others noted that the woman in the footage was too tall to be her. Others also alleged that the footage was old as there were “Christmas decorations” in the background.

Amidst this, the royal couple's neighbor Kevin Pietersen slammed the speculations online via X writing the conspiracy theories were “absolutely absurd.”

“We see W&K [William & Kate] most days and in the last couple [of] days too! It beggars’ belief that people would be so ridiculous and cruel in writing BULLSH*T on this platform that are out and out lies!” the sportsman mentioned.

He further continued by saying:

“W&K are the most wonderful parents and as normal/ humble as they come. Let K who is recovering from an operation recover. Leave her and her beautiful family alone!!!! Cc @KinsingtonRoyal.”

Reportedly, Pietersen's son attends Lambrook School, which is also attended by the Prince and Princess of Wales' children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

Notably, Kate Middleton’s last confirmed public appearance was on Christmas 2023. In mid-January, Kensington Palace announced that she would undergo abdominal surgery and was “unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter.”

Conspiracy theories surrounding Middleton’s whereabouts first emerged in late February, when Prince William canceled the ceremony to offer tribute to his godfather and King Constantine of Greece. Back then, he cited personal reasons for calling off the official duty.

A week later, in early March, rumors arose online that Kate was spotted seated in the front passenger seat of a car, driven by her mother, Carole Middleton. The royal family did not confirm the sighting.

On the occasion of Mother’s Day, Kensington Palace shared an image of Kate with her kids on their official Instagram account which further stirred up controversy, with people online questioning the legitimacy of the photo.

Many pointed out alterations and discrepancies including its date and children’s appearance. Later, Kate Middleton reportedly issued a public apology for the “confusion” it caused, admitting that she was involved in the editing of the image.