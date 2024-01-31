“ACE OF KPOP”: Fans proud as Jungkook becomes the first member of the vocal line & 4th BTS member overall to be promoted as a full member of KOMC

On January 31, 2024, BTS's golden maknae, Jungkook, was crowned as the first member of the vocal line and the fourth overall member of BTS to be promoted as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association (KOMCA).

The KOMCA is a non-profit copyright collective for the music works of South Korean musicians and artists, overseeing broadcasting rights, public performance rights, reproduction rights, and mechanical recording.

Upon learning that the Standing Next to You singer had become a full-time member of this non-profit copyright collective for music works, fans joyously celebrated the golden maknae's latest milestone. One user even tweeted:

Expand Tweet

"BEST SONGWRITER": Fans flex about Jungkook's latest milestone on social media

Expand Tweet

As Jungkook has been promoted to a full-time member of the Korean Music Copyright Association, he has been credited as a songwriter for a total of twenty-two songs with the latest addition being the live version of Dreamers and Dreamers.

Jungkook has earned credits for numerous songs within the Korean Music Copyright Association, showcasing his substantial contribution to music creation over the years and accumulating royalties from copyrighted works. The songs credited to his name are as follows:

Dreamers (22-11-20)

Dreamers (Live Version) (22-11-20)

My You (22-06-13)

Run BTS (22-06-10)

I NEED U (Demo Ver.) (22-06-10)

Still With You (Acapella) (22-06-10)

Film out (21-04-02)

Stay (20-11-20)

Telepathy (20-11-20)

SKIT (20-11-20)

In The Soop (20-08-19)

Your eyes tell (20-07-15)

OUTRO: The Journey (20-07-15)

Still With You (20-06-05)

My Time (20-02-21)

Magic Shop (18-05-18)

INTRODUCTION: YOUTH (16-11-09)

Love Is Not Over (16-05-02)

Run (15-11-30)

Autumn Leaves (Go Yeop) (15-11-30)

OUTRO: Love Is Not Over (15-04-29)

OUTRO: Circle Room Cypher (13-06-12)

Moreover, Jungkook has emerged as the fourth BTS member to achieve this milestone after Suga, the leader of the group Kim Namjoon, and J-hope. Additionally, he is the only vocalist in his group credited as a full member of the Korean Music Copyright Association.

Expand Tweet

Fans are proud as the Standing Next to You singer becomes the first member of the vocal line and the fourth overall BTS member to be promoted as a full member of KOMCA.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the Korea Music Copyright Association is the second-largest collective rights management organization and one of the largest in Asia, consisting of forty thousand members.

The Standing Next to You singer recently graduated from a five-week basic training program alongside BTS' Jimin and has been deployed to the fifth infantry division. He is expected to return from the military in 2025.