"Add it to her arsenal": RHONJ newcomer Danielle Cabral claps back at Margaret Josephs' comments

Real Housewives of New Jersey (RHONJ) newcomer Danielle Cabral made her second appearance on Watch What Happens Live (WWHL) with Andy Cohen on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. She talked about her bond with fellow cast members and reflected on the season as well as the week's episode.

During her WWHL appearance, a fan asked RHONJ newbie Danielle to respond to Margaret's comments about her on the show. On this week's episode, the latter had called Cabral "immature" and "centre of attention" for making the cast's Ireland trip and Teresa's family issues "all about herself."

In response to the comments, Danielle said:

"What is she gonna say? She treated me like crap and I called her out for it. I mean, I was emotional about it. She says horrible things all the time. Just add it to her arsenal."

RHONJ's Margaret Josephs and Danielle Cabral have been feuding for a while

Tonight's episode of RHONJ saw the cast members navigating their personal lives while also spending quality time with each other. Jennifer Fressler paid a visit to friend Margaret's house along with her mother and aunt, and discussed the cast's trip to Ireland as well as the impending issues that the ladies were trying to resolve.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Rat in the Street, reads:

"The Catanias go out for a celebratory family dinner, with Paul and Brittany included; Frank continues to poke at Paul as Paul hints there may be more than just one wedding in the group's near future; Rachel and John share big news with Jaiden."

While talking to the ladies, Jennifer Fressler's mother asked if the RHONJ cast members got along during their Ireland trip. Margaret responded saying that there was an "immature a***hole" in the group, then naming Danielle. Jennifer, for her part, explained that the latter has been going through a tumultuous time in her relationship with her brother.

Adding to the conversation, Margaret said:

"She was just...every time Melissa and Teresa, you know, they have their own issue..if they would talk about their issues...[then Danielle would be like] "Oh my God, this reminds me of my problem," and start crying, like, back to her. Everything was drama."

In a confessional, the RHONJ star further said:

"Danielle is used to being the center of attention probably in her family. And she's very much "Look at me, look at me, look at me." But everything's not about you."

Margaret and Danielle got on bad terms this season after the latter expressed to fellow newcomer Rachel that Margaret had an "arsenal" on fellow housewives. The two have had multiple arguments since then. However, this isn't the first time Margaret has accused the newcomer of making herself the "center of attention."

During her appearance on RHONJ After Show, Margaret said:

"Everybody's familial breakups and problems aren't about you and your brother. Everything's not about you, I'm sorry. That's about them. It like, Jesus Christ, talk about making yourself the center of attention."

Season 13 of RHONJ has been a very intense watch so far. The season finale is near and will show the cast members, including Margaret and Danielle, in an extremely heated argument over their impending issues. Viewers will have to wait and see what's in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to the season finale next Tuesday, May 16, 2023, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

