After all this time": Casa Bonita hints at reopening soon, sends netizens into a frenzy

Casa Bonita, the iconic Lakewood restaurant, has hinted at its grand comeback and has left social media users all excited. All the buzz started when two new Casa Bonita billboards advertising the restaurant's grand opening were spotted in Denver. The restaurant also sent out newsletters to its followers, which also talked about the restaurant's opening.

The billboard calls Casa Bonita "the Greatest Restaurant in the World." The image of the hoarding was also shared by the official page on Twitter, where the restaurant asks followers to sign up to receive the latest information related to their opening. While an official date of the opening has not been revealed yet, pictures on social media show a "caution tape" outside the iconic pink building.

Casa Bonita @CasaBonita

Sign up for our email list to get the latest updates on our reopening: The Greatest Restaurant in the World.

As the billboards at W. Colfax Avenue in Denver made it clear that Casa Bonita is shortly going to make its comeback, social media users were left excited. One netizen also commented and said:

Social media users elated as the popular Mexican restaurant announced its comeback. (Image via Twitter)

The restaurant made an official statement in December 2022 that it would be coming back in May 2023. Casa Bonita shut its doors during the pandemic and has remained closed ever since. At the time, the restaurant was sold to South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker in September 2022 for a whopping $3.1 million.

Social media users elated as Casa Bonita announces its comeback

As Casa Bonita, the beloved Mexican-themed restaurant and entertainment destination, made the thrilling announcement of returning after three years, social media users were buzzing with excitement. After a period of uncertainty and speculation, the iconic establishment has revealed plans for its long-awaited comeback, and netizens are elated and exhilarated.

Moreover, the fact that the comeback date is a secret has escalated the excitement levels of social media users. With many talking about their favorite memories at restaurants, others are speculating as to what date it will be when the eatery opens its gates to the public. As Casa Bonita shared the image on their Twitter page, here is how social media users reacted:

Social media users elated as the popular Mexican restaurant announced its comeback. (Image via Twitter)

On the other hand, Casa Bonita has also teased the opening many times on social media. The latest one was a GIF of the dome, where the eatery exclaimed:

We're putting finishing touches on the dome!

Furthermore, several social media users commented on how they wanted better food quality than the last time at the restaurant. All in all, the netizens are waiting for the joint to open its gates so that they can head over to their favorite place for their favorite food.

