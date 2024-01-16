AGT: Fantasy League - Michael Stein passes away at 32 

AGT: Fantasy League, America's Got Talent's newest spin-off aired a brand new episode on Monday, January 15, 2024. While the segment was filled with exciting and unique acts by fan-favorite performers, it was also a little bittersweet.

Monday's episode was followed by a small tribute to Michael Stein, one of Britney Spear's long-term dancers who recently passed away. Stein wasn't a contestant on the show, he worked behind the scenes to ensure the show ran smoothly.

Although Michael passed away on December 23, 2023, his partner, Kaylie Lee, took to Instagram to announce the dancer's demise on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, which is when the dancer would have turned 33.

Apart from working on AGT: Fantasy League, he also appeared on Glee and American Idol and worked with several popular stars including Britney Spears, Kylie Minogue, Dove Cameron, and Little Mix.

AGT: Fantasy League's Michael Stein's partner pays tribute on Instagram

The AGT: Fantasy League member's demise was announced to the world on January 10, 2024, via Instagram. His partner, Kaylie Lee took to the social media platform to celebrate Michael on what would have been his 33rd birthday. In the sweet note, accompanied by several pictures of Michael, she called him her best friend.

She noted that he was the "Wall-E" to her "Eve" and the first person to give her that "extra push of courage and confidence."

"And for those closest to him, he was brutally honest, even when we didn’t want to hear it. A true friend. I’ll forever be grateful for all of it. Especially, for the best decision we ever made together…our baby boy, our bear, Bulleit."

She spoke about his journey as a dancer and noted that it had been 10 years of "adventure, laughs, love, and living out" their dreams in Los Angeles. Michael Stein got to travel the world doing what he loved, which was dancing, choreographing, creating, videoing, and "assisting people."

She further wrote that she promises to never give up and to keep fighting for the dream. She also added that she promises to keep living for the best moments in life in Michael Stein's honor.

While there has not been given a cause of death yet, AGT: Fantasy League paid tribute to the dancer during its latest episode to honor and celebrate his work on America's Got Talent.

Who performed on the NBC show tonight?

In the latest episode of AGT: Fantasy League, 10 acts performed during Qualifiers 3.

The first act was Junior New System from Mel B.'s team, followed by Chapel Hart from Simon Cowell's team. This was followed by Fritzy Rosmerian who was being mentored by Howie Mandel and Pack Drumline from Team Simon went up next.

The fifth act of AGT: Fantasy League was Enkh-Erdene from Team Heidi, who was followed by Sofie Dossi, also from Heidi Klum's team. Another member from the same team went next as Genevieve Cote took the stage next, followed by Yu Hojin.

Ichikawa Koikuchi performed next, as Loren Allred closed the show. Contestants who made it through were Yu Hojin, Pack Drumline, Loren Allred, Enkh-Erdene, Chapel Hart, and Sofie Dossi (Golden Buzzer winner.)

AGT: Fantasy League will air its next episode on January 22, 2024.