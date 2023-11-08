“Ain’t this the same move”: Fans react to BTS' Jungkook’s choreography spoiler involving bandmate V

Jungkook of BTS has been busy winning hearts lately following the release of his solo debut album, Golden. The title song of the album, Standing Next to You, released on November 3, 2023, has now drawn some unexpected attention from ARMYs.

This attention is majorly concerning its choreography, which fans have revealed that they have seen before.

All this happened when one particular fan drew comparisons between his Standing Next to You performance and a casual dancing stint that he did during one of his Weverse lives. Fans noticed similarities between both the instances, saying that JK had already spoiled the choreography for them.

Another interesting aspect of this incident was the particular dance step’s resemblance to the freestyle dance his bandmate V used in one of his songs, Slow Dancing.

BTS fans surprised after noticing similarities between Jungkook and V's choreographies

Jungkook is habituated to doing regular Weverse lives for his fans, spending time with them while doing the most random things like cooking, cleaning, singing and even dancing.

During one such Weverse outing, JK did a dance step that can be visibly seen in the Standing Next to You choreo. However, this incident somehow turned towards his bandmate V and his previously released song, Slow Dancing.

Fans realized that the way V was dancing during a particular segment of the Slow Dancing music video was somehow the inspiration behind some of the steps in Golden’s title song.

During the Weverse live, JK was playing songs as usual. Among them, he also put on the song, Slow Dancing, and did a step that’s a part of his recent choreography.

When this parallel was pointed out online, fans playfully accused Jungkook of giving them the spoilers and blamed themselves for not noticing.

However apart from everything, this instance once again is a symbol of the camaraderie that exists among the BTS members.

With the BTS maknae already making his way to the top of the charts all around the world, this recent parallel once again reminded fans of the strong bond the members share, despite currently working on their solo projects.