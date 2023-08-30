AJ Laguerre GoFundMe raises over $64,000 as family mourns recent graduate killed in Florida dollar store shooting

On August 26, a shooting at a Jacksonville dollar store left AJ Laguerre and two others dead in what was believed to be a racially motivated crime. Laguerre, a 19-year-old employee at the store, was one of three black victims fatally gunned down by 21-year-old suspect Christopher Ryan Palmeter. In the wake of the triple homicide, Palmeter reportedly died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Trigger warning: This article concerns references to racism and gun violence—reader's discretion is advised.

In the days following the triple homicide, AJ Laguerre's relatives set up a fundraiser in order to help his immediate family cover his funeral costs. As of August 30, the initiative has raised over $66,000 of its $75,000 goal.

All that we know about AJ Laguerre

According to the GoFundMe, AJ Laguerre was the youngest of seven siblings. After the death of his mother in 2009, he was raised by his grandmother. As noted by Quantavious Laguerre, AJ's brother, their grandmother made sure that the 19-year-old completed high school.

The deceased has been described by family as a positive, perseverant individual, who did not allow the difficulties of his childhood to impact his future.

After graduating high school, AJ Laguerre began working at Dollar Store General while he pursued video game streaming. An avid Fortnite player, AJ Laguerre regularly watched online videos of the game, while producing many himself.

Quantavious LaGuerre stated that due to his hobbies, AJ was never known to get into trouble. He further stated:

"AJ never had a record, never received a referral in school, and never got into a fight. He was a kind-hearted and gentle soul who loved playing video games and supporting his family and friends."

In an interview with the Guardian, Quantavious Laguerre elaborated on his brother's dreams of streaming. He said that AJ was slowly but surely developing an online following as he played under the tag Galaxysoul. Quantavious Laguerre said:

“He had dreams and aspirations of being a professional streamer. So after he would get off work, he’d just stay up until 3 or 4 in the morning just grinding, you know, trying to get that stance and have followers.”

On the page, the Laguerre family said that the death of the 19-year-old has been particularly difficult as he did not have life insurance. As a result, the family is struggling to organize his funeral and memorial. The siblings reportedly wish for AJ Laguerre to be buried in Bradenton, Florida, alongside his mother. However, meeting the transportation costs has proved another challenge for the family.

The suspected hate crime that took Laguerre's life has left Jacksonville shocked. As reported by authorities, Palmeter's other victims are Angela Michelle Carr, 52, and Jerrald Gallion, 29. No further injuries were reported in the shooting.