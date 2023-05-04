All food deals you can avail on Cinco de Mayo 2023

Cinco de Mayo is here and so are drool-worthy deals and offers on food and beverages at some of the most popular fast-food restaurants across the country. From burgers to margaritas, nachos to tacos and burritos, this May 5, fans all across the country can celebrate the historic day with their favorite foods from restaurants across the United States.

While most of the deals and offers are available for the day of the celebration, some may be extended longer, thus offering people more reasons to celebrate. Whether you want to celebrate alone or hang out with your friends and families, you are guaranteed a day full of flavorful meals and snacks without burning a hole in your pockets.

Cinco de Mayo is celebrated all across the United States and Mexico on May 5 every year (Image via Olivier Douliery-Pool/Getty Images)

Though most of the prominent restaurants will be open for the day, there may also be some that could be operating with reduced hours for the festival. Fans looking forward to enjoying the limited-time deals and offers are advised to enquire about the operating hours of the restaurants beforehand.

Food deals and offers you can enjoy on Cinco de Mayo

Celebrated all across the United States and Mexico on May 5 every year, Cinco de Mayo commemorates the anniversary of Mexico's victory over the Second French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. The victory of the battle led by General Ignacio Zaragoza was a morale boost for the Mexicans.

While Cinco de Mayo finds its origins in Mexico, it is more popular in the U.S. and has long been associated with the celebration of Mexican-American culture and heritage. Though the festival is known to generate beer sales on par with the Super Bowl, it also happens to be one of the most popular festivals when food services and restaurants across the country offer exciting deals to commemorate the day.

Cinco de Mayo has long been associated with Mexican-American culture and heritage (Image via Andrew Lichtenstein/Getty Images)

Moving forward, we have compiled a list of food deals and offers that will make the Cinco de Mayo celebrations even more fun:

7-11, Speedway, and Stripes

7-11, Speedway, and Stripes reward program members can enjoy 10 mini crunchy tacos — filled with shredded and spiced beef, green chiles, jalapenos, and cilantro — for $2 from now to May 5 at all participating locations.

Applebee's

Applebee's is offering a special deal until May 7 that includes a burger, an order of fries, and a fountain drink for $10.99. Several locations in Virginia will also be offering additional Cinco de Mayo deals where guests can get several menu items for $5. The menu may include items such as margaritas, mozzarella sticks, quesadillas, and boneless wings.

Buffalo Wild Wings

On May 5, Buffalo Wild Wings will offer happy hour savings like 5 strawberry margaritas and $3 chips and salsa between 3 pm and 6 pm. After 9 pm, guests can get deals like $4 hatch chile queso and $4 chips and guac.

Jack in the Box

Starting May 4 to May 7, Jack in the Box is offering the Jack Pack rewards program members deals like $3 tiny tacos, $3.50 breakfast burritos, and two standard tacos for 99 cents.

Moe's Southwest Grill

All app orders placed on May 5 will be receiving double the points value. The chain will also be giving out free T-shirts to the first 50 customers who walk in the door on May 5.

Tijuana Flats

Starting May 5 to May 7, guests can enjoy a variety of menu items for only $5. The menu includes popular offerings such as Mexican Cokes and beers, the Tijuana Trio of guacamole, salsa, queso, and much more. All pickup orders placed on the evening of Cinco de Mayo, on May 5, will get 50% off their eight-pack of margarita. Dining orders at the restaurant between 8 pm and midnight can get to enjoy free tacos, participate in contests, and earn double points on rewards orders. The chain is also running other giveaways.

Zaxby's

Zaxby fans can get a free Big Zax Snak on May 5, just for downloading the Zaxby app and signing up for the Zax Rewardz program for the first time.

All the aforementioned Cinco de Mayo deals can be enjoyed at all participating locations across the country. While it may not be necessary for some of the offers, fans can enjoy even better deals and other benefits by joining the free reward programs of fast food and restaurant chains.

